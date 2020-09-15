SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls' Coby White named to NBA All-Rookie team

PRO HOCKEY

Capitals hire Cup-winning Laviolette: Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it all again. The Capitals see Laviolette as the experienced, steady hand who can help them contend for another title in what could be the final few years of their championship window. Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era. Laviolette, 55, takes over for one-time Valparaiso native Todd Reirden, a first-time head coach who was fired following a back-to-back first-round playoff exits. Reirden was the top assistant under Barry Trotz when the Capitals won their lone title in 2018.