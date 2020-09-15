 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls' Coby White named to NBA All-Rookie team
SPORTS DIGEST: Bulls' Coby White named to NBA All-Rookie team

Coby White, Bulls

Bulls' Coby White was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Tuesday. He was selected seventh overall in the 2019 draft.

 Paul Beaty, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls' White earns NBA accolade: Bulls rookie Coby White was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team on Tuesday. The seventh overall pick in 2019 was Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in February, when White averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The only other Bulls rookie to match those totals in a single month was Michael Jordan, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Both products of North Carolina, White averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 65 games. He shot 39.4% from the field, 35.4% on 3s and 79.1% on free throws. Among rookie qualifiers, White ranked sixth in scoring and fourth in assists.

Fever's Allemand named to AP All-Rookie team: Julie Allemand became the fourth Fever rookie in franchise history to be voted to the Associated Press WNBA All-Rookie Team. She averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 22 games, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to average at least 8.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. On July 31, she tied the Fever single-game assist record with 11 against the Dallas Wings. Her assist average was second in the league. Allemand joined Teaira McCowan (2019), Kelsey Mitchell (2018) and Tiffany Mitchell (2016) as Fever to be voted on the all-rookie team. Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx; Satou Sabally, Wings; Chennedy Carter, Atlanta Dream; and Jazmine Jones, New York Liberty were also voted to the team.

PRO HOCKEY

Capitals hire Cup-winning Laviolette: Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it all again. The Capitals see Laviolette as the experienced, steady hand who can help them contend for another title in what could be the final few years of their championship window. Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era. Laviolette, 55, takes over for one-time Valparaiso native Todd Reirden, a first-time head coach who was fired following a back-to-back first-round playoff exits. Reirden was the top assistant under Barry Trotz when the Capitals won their lone title in 2018.

