SPORTS DIGEST:
urgent

SPORTS DIGEST:

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives against Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris in a game earlier this season.

 Carlos Osorio, File, Associated Press

PRO BASKETBALL

Korkmaz, Embiid lead 76ers past Bulls: Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-111 on Sunday night to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers. Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday’s 119-107 home win over Memphis. Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.

PRO HOCKEY

Jets use 4-goal third period to rally past Blackhawks: Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg's four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday night. Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Corey Crawford up high from in close with 6:33 left after taking a perfect pass from forward Jack Roslovic. Kyle Connor had a pair of goals, and Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets, who trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes. Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal, and Laine added empty-net goals late to secure the two points. Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

US women beat Canada in Olympic qualifying final: Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament. Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times. The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths. The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday. The U.S. has been to every Olympics since women’s soccer was included in 1996, and has won four gold medals. But the Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Sweden four years ago in Brazil, the team’s earliest Olympic exit.

MEN'S GOLF

Taylor handles the wind, Mickelson at Pebble Beach: Nick Taylor knew the odds were not in his favor Sunday at Pebble Beach. Already nervous about facing Phil Mickelson for the first time with only a one-shot lead, Taylor found himself watching Lefty's short-game highlight show on the eve of their final-round pairing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Taylor created his own short-game highlights for a victory that will stay with him a long time. He holed a bunker shot for eagle that carried him to a five-shot lead at the turn. And when that lead shrunk to two shots in 40 mph gusts, Taylor chipped in for a birdie on the 15th hole that all but sealed it. Turns out Taylor had more trouble with the wind than Mickelson, and the Canadian managed both just fine. He never lost the lead and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman. Mickelson, going for a record sixth time at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, faded to third with a 74.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts