Crown Point's Sasha Stefanovic hoping to get NBA Draft call

Sasha Stefanovic has spent most of his basketball career proving people wrong — including himself.

The Crown Point grad and Purdue guard is hoping to hear his name called in the NBA Draft, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday (ABC, ESPN).

"I never in my life imagined I would be in this position," Stefanovic said at a media availability after working out for the Indiana Pacers on May 31. "I have a chance to become a professional basketball player.

"And if you told me that when I was in fourth grade — chubby little round kid playing basketball, just chucking up 3s — I would have told you you were actually crazy."

Maybe the craziest part is how often Stefanovic, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard, has been written off.

"Ever since he arrived at Crown Point he's been proving people wrong," Bulldogs boys basketball coach Clint Swan said Wednesday.

"It's a quintessential story of perseverance. You have the growth mindset, you work on continuing to get better."

Since Purdue's season ended, Stefanovic has been working to get stronger in order to survive the pro basketball grind and he's been polishing different parts of his game like ballhandling, mid-range shooting, decision-making and defense.

One thing he hasn't had to worry about is long-range shooting. The only player to start all 37 games for the Boilermakers last season, Stefanovic averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game. His 87 3-pointers ranked ninth all-time for a single season in program history.

Swan said his former star knows what it will take to succeed at the next level.

"He's got to be able to knock down shots," Swan said. "He's one of the best passers we've ever had. He's got to move without the ball and cut and understand timing."

The Pacers draft workout was the first of about a half-dozen for Stefanovic, who is projected anywhere from the second round to going undrafted.

As he prepared this week, he reached out to a number of Purdue's many alums who went on to the pros — including fellow Northwest Indiana products Robbie Hummel (Valparaiso) and E'Twaun Moore (EC Central).

He's also stayed in touch with his big fan base back home.

"The Crown Point community has been so special to me," Stefanovic said. "Hopefully when things settle down I can give back a little more, go back and do my camp again.

"People have been so supportive when I go back. People are asking what I'm doing, what's next. It really holds a special place in my heart."

The feeling is mutual, according to Swan, who will be keeping close tabs on the draft, hoping to hear Stefanovic's name called.

"It's just another great day in a long line of great days he's brought to our basketball program," Swan said.

