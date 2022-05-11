Dana Evans' 15 leads Sky in victory over Liberty

PRO BASKETBALL

Evans' 15 leads Sky: Gary native Dana Evans followed up a career performance by scoring 15 points off the bench in the Chicago Sky's 83-50 win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. She scored a career-high 24 points in the season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. The Sky (1-1) held a 36-17 halftime lead after forcing New York to 20% shooting. Rebekah Gardner scored 14 points, getting the start ahead of Evans. Candace Parker added 11 points and Emma Messeman had 10. Han Xu, the tallest player in the WNBA at 6-foot-10, scored 10 points for New York (1-1).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Beacons eliminated at MVC Tourney: Indiana State jumped out to a seven-run lead before Valparaiso could rally. The Sycamores beat the Beacons 9-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opener. Peyton Moeder and Jaina Westphal each drove in two runs at the top of the lineup. Five errors compounded issues for the Beacons.

LC grad picks up honor: Lake Central grad Selena Michko's patience paid off. The Purdue Northwest junior was named All-Midwest Region First Team as a designated player on Wednesday. She is among 14 honorees who advance for All-American consideration. Michko hit .374 with 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and scored 37 runs.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

IUN hires next coach: Melissa Manning was named the next men's and women's cross country coach on Wednesday by Indiana Northwest athletic director Ryan Shelton. Manning is leading Alphonsus Academy and Center for the Arts in Chicago and previously was an instructor at Fitness Formula Club and Run Chicago.

