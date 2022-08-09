Dana Evans continues a tradition of Gary greats by giving back with a basketball camp

GARY — Latonya Campbell has fond memories of taking her son to Glenn Robinson's basketball camp in Gary when he was younger.

On Monday, Campbell was at West Side for another basketball camp. This time she was with her nephew Zaire Campbell, attending the Dana Evans Youth Basketball Camp.

"It's nice that they're doing it," Campbell said. "When Glenn (Robinson) did his years ago, it was nice that they were able to go to the camps every summer. It gives them an opportunity to hone in their skills. You've got a lot of kids that the first thing that they know is basketball."

Stories like the Campbell's is part of the reason Evans wanted to start the camp in the first place. The Chicago Sky guard attended camps all summer in the Region growing up, but never had the opportunity to participate in one in Gary.

After a whirlwind rookie season that saw Evans get drafted to the Dallas Wings, get traded to the Sky, win a WNBA championship and be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team, she's settling into her new home in Chicago — less than an hour from Gary.

The trade to Chicago proved a blessing for Evans. Not only has she carved out a role for the WNBA's best team, but its also allowed her to spend time in Gary and organize events like Monday's at her alma mater.

"It still kind of feels surreal," Evans said. "This is only my second year in the league, but being able to give back already and see a big outcome and see so many kids here, that's a dream come true."

Evans and her marketing team wanted to put the camp together last year, but were unable to pull it together between everything else going on in the young basketball star's life.

The camp saw basketball players 14 years old and under run — and stumble — their way through a variety of basketball drills. The camp was free for Gary residents and all of Monday's attendees got red Jordan Brand T-shirts emblazoned with Evans' logo.

The gym is the same gym that Evans torched Region schools from 2013 to 2017 and now sports her McDonald's All-American jersey on the wall.

No specific memories stood out to Evans about her old stomping grounds. "I would just say winning on this court," she said.

Fellow Gary native turned professional basketball player Darius Garland hosted a camp in the city in early July. Evans thinks the two pro hoopers returning shows part of what makes the city great.

"A lot of people talk about the negative things," Evans said, "but I think there's a lot of talent that comes out of here and as you can see, that we're giving back to the community, so that's huge."

Campbell grew up playing basketball herself at Beckman Middle School. She switched to track once she got to Roosevelt in high school and sees the value that sports can have on young people's lives.

"I love sports to death," Campbell said. "I love bringing the kids because this gives them an opportunity to play. And I don't give a damn if you know how to play or not. My whole thing has always been, give everybody a chance. You never know what you're going to get in the end."

So, Campbell is more than happy that Evans is continuing in the tradition of Gary's basketball greats — even if it does mean she has to go to Roosevelt's rival West Side to do it.

And lucky for Campbell and everyone else, Evans promised this year's wouldn't be the last.