Dana Evans proved she belongs in 2022 and she wants more in 2023

Thursday night, the Chicago Sky bowed out of the WNBA playoffs thanks to surrendering a heartbreaking 18-0 run to close the fifth, and decisive, game of the semifinals.

Gary native Dana Evans didn't see the floor at all that game.

In fact, Evans — in her second year in the league — appeared in just 11 minutes of game action in the series, 10 of which came in Game 4 when the outcome had been all but decided. She doesn't want that to be the case next year.

"I want to come back a better player, just ready to compete and do what I need to do to move forward," Evans said at her exit press conference Friday. "I want to be on the court. I want to show what I can do. I want to be a factor. I don’t want to just be a cheerleader on the bench, I want to be in the game. I want to play."

This past season, when Evans played, she showed she belonged, posting per-36 minute averages of 13.5 points, 3.9 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

In the semifinal series against the Sun, Evans scored 10 points in her 11 minutes on 4-of-6 shooting, including hitting both of her 3-point attempts.

When Allie Quigley missed the start of the season with an injury, Evans was thrust into the starting lineup. In the season-opener, Evans scored a game-high 24 point to go with five assists and four steals. She scored another 15 points her next time out as well.

"At the beginning of the year, I showed what I can do and I showed that I’m capable of doing these things in the league and I felt like I belonged," Evans said. "...It was really refreshing for me."

There have long been questions about Evans' WNBA fit. Her pre-draft evaluation by Jack Maloney for CBS Sports cited her size as a major area of concern, saying, "As one of the smallest players in the league, Evans will face challenges. It will be much more difficult for her to finish at the rim, and on the defensive end, she'll always be at a size disadvantage." Her ability to finish at the rim was even listed as the main weak link in her game.

In her rookie season, it appeared those concerns may have some merit. The 5-foot-5 point guard shot just 20.0 percent from inside of three feet. But in her sophomore season, Evans flipped the script, finishing at a 60.0 percent clip at the rim.

Now, critics tend to question if Evans can play as a 'true point guard,' able to orchestrate a WNBA offense with her passing ability.

"I hear a lot of talk about, 'oh she’s not a point guard.’ ... I will never really understand the talks about being a ‘real’ point guard," Evans said.

"I would say becoming a better passer (will be a focus of the offseason)," Evans said. "Just setting (teammates) up in positions to be better. I think I can pass the ball well, but a lot of people don’t. So that’s just another thing that I just got to show people, because I always have that chip on my shoulder and remember what people say — and what people say I can’t do. 'She can't do this and she can't do that.' And I just always prove them wrong."

Luckily for Evans, if she wants to be better at quarterbacking an offense, she's had the chance to learn behind one of the best point guards in basketball history.

Courtney Vandersloot is third all-time league history in assists in, but Evans says her ability to read the game goes beyond accurately getting the ball from point A to point B. As Chicago's point guard, Vandersloot is acutely aware of not only which players on the court are open, but also where they should be to best utilize their skill sets.

It's Vandersloot's knack for knowing which plays to run when that Evans thinks she can improve upon the most.

And in 2023, the Sky may need her to. Chicago's roster is in flux with five players set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason. Vandersloot is among those who could leave this winter, as well as Quigley and Candace Parker.

It remains to be seen which players — if any — will return, but the change could open the door for Evans. Knowing where she needs to improve, she'll play overseas in Turkey for Besiktas JK this winter.

She says she talked with Wade about how she can be more impactful next season and find a more consistent role.

"We’re going to figure this out," Evans said, "and I’ll be ready for whatever my role is. But I know my role next year, I want to be on that court. I want to showcase what I can do. I want to help this team. I know I can."