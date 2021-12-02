DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine help Bulls hang on to beat Knicks 119-115

NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic each added 27, and the Bulls held on for a 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Those three were the only Chicago players to score in the fourth quarter, but it was just enough after the Knicks had erased a 21-point deficit to take the lead.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the fourth, including the Bulls' final six. LaVine had given Chicago the lead by making two free throws with 53 seconds left after the game was tied at 111.

Julius Randle had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, but missed two free throws and had a turnover that led to LaVine's free throws. The Knicks (11-11) fell to .500 for the first time this season after starting 5-1.

Lonzo Ball was 3 for 14, 2 for 10 on 3s, but the Bulls overcame that to beat the the Knicks for the second time in three meetings this season. The first two were in Chicago.

Alec Burks, Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose all had 16 points for the Knicks, who were without starting forward RJ Barrett because of illness along with center Nerlens Noel because of a sore right knee. Then they lost another center when Taj Gibson was ejected in the first quarter.