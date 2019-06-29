EAST CHICAGO — On the eve of NBA free agency, E’Twaun Moore wasn’t too concerned about how the league would shape up.
Instead, the eight-year NBA veteran spent time at his alma mater with dozens of Region kids. Moore won a state championship and graduated from E.C. Central in 2007 and hosted the second day of his annual basketball camp on Saturday. After all of the attendees checked in, Ezell Moore, E’Twaun Moore’s older brother, kicked things off by asking all of the kids what they learned the day before.
A few raised their hands and mentioned some of the fundamentals that were emphasized on Friday, but the energy picked up when Ezell Moore put his younger brother on the spot. He asked E’Twaun Moore to go through one of his typical shooting warm-ups, and the New Orleans Pelicans guard did not disappoint.
He started his routine with a few short shots and ended by nailing nine consecutive 3-pointers, including one from nearly half court.
“They always want to see what pros do and how we work out and train,” said Moore, whose No. 22 is retired by the Cardinals. “I just tried to show them some simple stuff. I’m a shooter, so I showed them some of the basic things. And if they can take one thing and apply it to their game or even life, it’s a success.”
In addition to his brother, E’Twaun Moore also had a few Region coaches volunteer their time at the camp. Hammond boys basketball assistant coach Mitch Daniels, Indiana University Northwest men's basketball head coach Javier Heridia and IUN men's basketball assistant coach Eric Roldan sported E’Twaun Moore camp T-shirts and his signature Q4 Sports sneakers while directing different drills.
All of the participants had a chance to work on their shooting, dribbling, passing and conditioning, but more than anything E’Twaun Moore said the overarching goal was for them to have fun. While going through each training station, many of the kids were smiling and laughing, and Roldan said he was grateful to have an opportunity to be involved.
“It’s awesome,” said Roldan, who is an East Chicago native and finished as the state runner-up at Bishop Noll in 2011. “I grew up watching E’Twaun and Angel (Garcia) and a lot of the guys out here helping the kids right now. When I was little, I watched them go down to state, and I was fortune to go into high school and have some success, too. They motivated me to keep going with basketball.”
After a short lunch break and Q&A in the auditorium, the kids returned to the gym for a few more shooting competitions and quick scrimmages, and then they all took a seat to watch professional dunker Jordan Southernland display his freakish athleticism. Many of the participants had been begging E’Twaun Moore to dunk. However, he ensured them that Southerland would put on a better performance than he ever could.
The Georgia native lived up to his billing.
In front of dozens of attendees, Southerland pulled off a variety of difficult jams and ended his showing by jumping over Garcia, who stands 6-foot-11, and nine participants. Following the impressive slam, Southerland was rushed by numerous kids as they screamed in awe.
Tommie Billups graduated with E’Twaun Moore in 2007 and his daughter, Za’Nia Mann, was thrilled to be involved in Southerland’s acrobatic dunk. The 9-year-old couldn’t stop smiling and said it was an unforgettable experience.
“When he picked me, I was like, ‘He picked me! He picked me!” Mann said. “I was just so excited, and it was so much fun. When he dunked it, I couldn’t even feel it. When I turned around, he was already done.”
Southerland met E’Twaun Moore last summer during a Q4 Sports tour in China and said they have been friends ever since. His dunks have been featured in NBA 2K and NBA Live, and he hopes Saturday was just the beginning of a bond he continues to build with E’Twaun Moore and Region kids.
“It’s just genuine love,” said Southerland, who started dunking when he was 13. “They’re just out there having fun, and they love seeing what you do. It kind of brings that childish ambition back out of you.”
E’Twaun Moore said that his annual camp is always a great way for him to see some familiar faces and reflect on his journey. But now that it’s over, he’s eager to continue his offseason training and gear up for his ninth campaign.
The Pelicans have a lot of new faces with rookie phenom Zion Williamson, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and former Los Angeles Lakers players Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram joining the team through the Anthony Davis trade. E’Twaun Moore is excited to help lead the squad’s young core and anticipates that the Western Conference will be as strong as it’s ever been.
“To make the playoffs this year, it’s going to be tough,” E’Twaun Moore said. “A lot of teams are going to be a lot better. The Lakers are going to be a lot better. You never know who the Clippers are going to sign. Our team should be a lot better, too. So it should be really exciting and really competitive.”