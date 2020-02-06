You are the owner of this article.
76ers deal for GR3, Burks from Golden State
Pro basketball

76ers deal for GR3, Burks from Golden State

Warriors Wizards Basketball

Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central, has been traded to the Sixers. This will be his second stint in Philadelphia.

 Nick Wass, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — A person familiar with the trade says the Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for draft picks.

Expected to contend for an Eastern Conference championship, the Sixers have slumped and are in sixth place in the standings entering Thursday's games. The Sixers hope to strengthen their bench with the move. They will send Golden State a 2020 second-round pick via Dallas, a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and a 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not officially been announced.

Robinson, a Lake Central grad, is in his second stint with the Sixers. He averaged 12.9 points and shot 40% from 3-point range. Burks averages 16.1 points and shoots 37.5% from 3-point range. The move puts the Sixers roster at 15, meaning two players will have to go before the trade deadline to fit in Robinson and Burks.

The 76ers made room at the deadline when they traded James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic for a future second-round pick, according to the person familiar with the deal. Ennis averaged 5.8 points in 49 games.

