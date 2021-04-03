Eugene German showcases 'limitless' potential in 3-on-3 tournament

The recommendation paid off, and Levingston saw in camp what thousands of basketball fans have seen in the 3-on-3 tournament: German’s explosiveness to the basket, athleticism and range. His new coach said he has “limitless” potential.

“I have a couple of point guards in mind for when I lose him,” Levingston said. “I’m saying by mid-season but it might be before then, which I’m happy for because our team is about promoting these guys to the next level.”

The excitement in Levingston’s voice grew as he talked about German. He believes in German and as a well-traveled player and coach, he didn’t hold back on German’s similarities to all-time greats.

“He reminds me of an Isiah Thomas with his tenacity and the quickness of an Allen Iverson,” Levingston said. “He’s explosive when he goes by you. He’s one of those rare point guards you find that can score, but also understands the game.”

Levingston’s message to German? “Keep pushing, keep going hard in practice, keep believing in yourself, stay humble and don’t forget your why.”

His why?