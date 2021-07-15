 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene German to represent The Region alongside former NBA players in The Basketball Tournament
alert top story urgent
PRO BASKETBALL | THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Eugene German to represent The Region alongside former NBA players in The Basketball Tournament

Eugene German will have another opportunity on the national stage to show his basketball abilities, and this time he’ll be mentored by former NBA players as part of The Region, which will compete in The Basketball Tournament.

German made waves in the 3x3U National Championship with B1G MACtion, winning tournament MVP. He parlayed that into a pro contract with the Kokomo BobKats, only to leave after a month.

Now, he looks forward to learning from five-year NBA point guard Donald Sloan and Loyola’s Milton Doyle, who both have insights on where German wants to get to.

“I’m definitely going to have some conversations with them and pick their brain a little bit,” German, who set the Northern Illinois scoring record, said. “I know Milton a little bit. I played against him a couple times in the Pro-Am. I’m definitely going to get to know them and pick their brain.”

The Region returns, seeking its first win in its fifth attempt in The Basketball Tournament, which has a winner-take-all prize of $1 million. Gary natives German (21st Century) and Corderro Bennett (West Side) will join forces with a collection of players from Texas and elsewhere. Other Region natives include general manager Corey Moore, of Hammond, and Merrillville coach Bo Patton.

“Just to be able to win this and to be from Hammond, Indiana, a small town that nobody knows,” Moore said of his motivation. “When people ask where Hammond is, I say it’s sandwiched between Chicago and Gary, and everybody’s heard of those two cities. Just to put your city on the map and show there is basketball in small towns.”

Sloan, who played with the Pacers, is one of several Texans brought to the team by Shannon Shorter. A Sun Belt champion at North Texas, Shorter is making his third TBT appearance.

He met Moore while playing in Chicago. Along with Sloan and himself, 6-foot-10 Chris Daniels is another player from Texas who will bring size to a guard-heavy Region team.

“CD, we needed a big and he was the first big that came to mind,” Shorter said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him with how many years he’s been a pro, and just the consistency he plays with. Donald Sloan just that veteran level of leadership. He’s been playing at the highest level playing with some of the biggest names and I just think his experience can help the team a great deal.”

The Region will have familiar faces on the sideline and on the court. A group that was once players strictly from Northwest Indiana has expanded its borders out of necessity to earn a spot in the 64-team field that features many alumni-based groups.

“As you can see, over the years I was kind of doing friends over players but as the tournament got harder and better, I had to start politicking more with high-level guys,” Moore said. “With this being my fifth year, a few high-level guys started trusting that I would get in again this summer.”

The Region will head to Columbus, Ohio as the 12 seed with a first-round date with The Money Team, sponsored by Floyd Mayweather. They will play at 1 p.m., July 23 with the game livestreamed on ESPN3.

Other regionals are located in Illinois, Wichita, Kansas, and West Virginia. The finals are July 31-Aug 3 in Dayton, Ohio. Moore wasn’t happy with the location.

“Quote me, I’m pissed,” he said. “I’m pissed for the simple fact that I’ve got four guys all from ... I’ve got two guys from Chicago and two from Northwest Indiana, which is right up the street from Peoria.

“I wasn’t really mad because making the 64 was a blessing. I thought we should’ve been a higher seed with the talent level I’ve got, and I thought we should’ve been in Peoria. I’m 0-4, so nothing I could really cry about, so I’ve got to take some lumps and then if I win some games, I’ll get some respect.”

Their opponents will have some familiar faces for local basketball and NBA fans. Michigan City grad Jarrod Jones has connections to both teams, ultimately rostered with Mayweather’s team. He actually brought Marcus Thornton, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ G League team, to The Region roster.

“He and Marcus Thornton played together overseas two years ago,” Moore said. “I had seen Marcus in a video and I asked (Jones) about Marcus. He told me Marcus was a scoring machine, so he kind of introduced me to Marcus and the rest is history.”

Jonathon Simmons had a four-year NBA career as a reserve wing, beginning with the San Antonio Spurs and Merrillville native Gregg Popovich. They played in the Western Conference Finals in 2017.

“I’m thinking I’m gonna win out because he’s really close with these (Texas) guys,” Moore said. “I’ve got something for Jonathon Simmons.”

For German and his teammates, July presents an opportunity to to set themselves up for the future, whether that’s a career move or winning the $1 million prize.

“It’s probably the best tournament in the world right now,” Moore said. “It’s a lot of opportunities that could come from it. Just winning, period, I’m not in it for the money. The opportunities that could come just by winning this tournament could be endless.“

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts