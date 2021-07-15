Eugene German to represent The Region alongside former NBA players in The Basketball Tournament

The Region will have familiar faces on the sideline and on the court. A group that was once players strictly from Northwest Indiana has expanded its borders out of necessity to earn a spot in the 64-team field that features many alumni-based groups.

“As you can see, over the years I was kind of doing friends over players but as the tournament got harder and better, I had to start politicking more with high-level guys,” Moore said. “With this being my fifth year, a few high-level guys started trusting that I would get in again this summer.”

The Region will head to Columbus, Ohio as the 12 seed with a first-round date with The Money Team, sponsored by Floyd Mayweather. They will play at 1 p.m., July 23 with the game livestreamed on ESPN3.

Other regionals are located in Illinois, Wichita, Kansas, and West Virginia. The finals are July 31-Aug 3 in Dayton, Ohio. Moore wasn’t happy with the location.

“Quote me, I’m pissed,” he said. “I’m pissed for the simple fact that I’ve got four guys all from ... I’ve got two guys from Chicago and two from Northwest Indiana, which is right up the street from Peoria.