Former Sky star Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker announced on her Instagram on Saturday that she would be signing with the Las Vegas Aces.

Parker, who spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Sky, is one of the WNBA's greats. Parker's resume includes two MVP awards and two WNBA Finals titles, including one in 2021 with the Sky.

"When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began," Parker said in her Instagram post. "While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast."

Parker will join the defending WNBA champion Aces as they set out on a quest to be the league's first repeat champions since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks.

With Parker gone and questions about Chicago's chances at re-signing Courtney Vandersloot, the Sky could be looking to retool after back-to-back strong seasons.

In Parker's first year in Chicago, the Sky — after a .500 regular season — went on a miraculous run to win the WNBA Finals. In 2022, Chicago finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference before falling in the WNBA Semifinals to the Connecticut Sun.

Gary native Dana Evans could be one to benefit from the available playing time. The Sky guard is averaging 24.1 points and 5.8 assists for Besiktas in Turkey this winter.

Last season, Parker averaged 13.2 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

The six-time WNBA All-Star joins defending MVP A'ja Wilson and 2022 All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

"To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us," Parker said in her Instagram post. "I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas."

