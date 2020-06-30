Former Valparaiso player E. Victor Nickerson overcoming obstacles in Spain

“The team I was with was obligated to pay for housing and food expenses, but when that stopped, I had to scramble,” Nickerson said. “I’ve moved three times already and my Airbnb is expiring soon and I know I’m going to have to move at least one, if not two more times.”

One of Nickerson’s first places he stayed post-shutdown was infested with cockroaches. He’s had numerous flights back to the United States canceled over the last two months and now he’s made the decision to stay in Spain as he continues to work toward securing a pro contract once the season restarts.

“I’ve had a lot of people doubt me over the years and tell me to give up on this dream,” Nickerson said. “I’m doing this without an agent now. I’m representing myself. I’m back to being fully healthy and I’ve showed that on the court. I knew I always had it and I know I can do this at a higher stage. I’ve had to restart my whole resume after my last two years (at Valparaiso) where I constantly battled injuries. I’ve got a lot more left in the tank.”

Nickerson went three months without touching a basketball after the season was shut down and he’s used that time to build his own company away from the game. His brand is called OcYM, or “Overcome Your Mental” and he’s using it as a springboard to infuse more positivity in his basketball journey.