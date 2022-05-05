Gary native Dana Evans excited to 'just be Dana again' after whirlwind rookie year

When Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade was asked about Dana Evans at media day on Tuesday, his face lit up.

“Oh, wow,” Wade said, “she’s been, I don’t want to say a pleasant surprise, but she’s really come in with a chip on her shoulder. You can see the improvement from Year 1 to Year 2.”

In large part, Year 1 for Evans, a Gary native and West Side graduate, didn’t go according to plan.

She fell out of the first round on draft night. She was traded from the Dallas Wings to the Sky after just six games and a little more than a month into her career. She averaged just 3.3 points, 1.0 assists and 0.4 rebounds per game on her way to All-Rookie team honors.

But it didn’t really matter. Evans and the Sky went on one of the most memorable runs in WNBA playoff history, winning four rounds of games as the No. 6 seed and hoisting a championship trophy at the end of it.

Though her role with Chicago was still limited, Evans took a noticeable jump with the Sky. Her per-36 minute numbers jumped from 7.5 points and 6.0 turnovers in Dallas to 16.4 points and 2.4 assists in Chicago.

Now, building on what she learned in her rookie year, and benefiting from the stability of returning to Wade’s system, Evans is ready to take the next step.

“I don’t think I was Dana last year. I don’t think I was myself," she said. "I was just trying to play it safe, but this year I don’t think that’ll be the case at all. I’m going to bring more intensity.”

For Evans, getting back to "being Dana’" refers to the type of player who earned back-to-back ACC Player of the Year awards at Louisville. Her senior year she averaged 20.1 points per game — best in the conference — 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds. She gained a reputation as a knockdown 3-point shooter and one of the quickest, shiftiest players in college basketball.

With the players on Chicago’s roster — Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper, who coached at Purdue Northwest during the pandemic — Evans has focused on honing her game to be more complementary.

Evans expects open looks as defenses have to help on some of the Sky’s star players, so this offseason she worked on making sure she’s adept at knocking down standing, catch-and-shoot 3s.

Also, backing up Vandersloot at point guard, Evans wants to be more of a pest to opposing guards. Picking up the opposition before half court and attacking them with her speed she feels not only makes her more valuable when she’s on the court, but will also open things up for her teammates when she exits the game and Vandersloot and Co. get to match up against a worn-down backcourt.

“I think it’s just experience,” Quigley said of what improvements she’s seen out of Evans, “and just knowing what we need from her on this team. Being that calm to come in in the second group and not just score. I think she’s finding ways to get in there and make passes out.

“She’s really quick so I think that she can create, not only for herself, but she can create for her teammates.”

Evans flashed her improvement facilitating the ball in the preseason, dishing out an average of 5.0 assists per game, good enough for third best in the WNBA.

“I think last year I was just trying to do the right things and not mess up,” Evans said. “But this year I’m more confident, I’m more comfortable, and this year I think this is the year for me to take my leap and just be Dana again.”

