Gary native Dana Evans traded to the Chicago Sky, sources say

Dana Evans is coming home, having been traded to the Chicago Sky, a source close to the situation confirmed to The Times Wednesday afternoon.

Evans has appeared in all six games for the Dallas Wings, who selected Evans with the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The West Side grad has five points and three assists in 24 minutes of game action in her rookie season.

The WNBA is expected to announce the deal later Wednesday, a source said. The complete deal was first reported by Richard Cohen.