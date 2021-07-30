Gary native Eugene German agrees with Denver Nuggets for NBA Summer League

GARY — Eugene German walked into his home with tears in his eyes. A prayer had been answered.
The 21st Century grad and Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer told The Times that he agreed to play with the Denver Nuggets to take part in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas next month.
“When I first found out, I instantly was in shock. I walked in the house, I was crying,” he said. “I know I didn’t make the official NBA roster yet, but the fact that I had been through so much ... to get to the NBA Summer League, that’s big. The fact that I finally get a chance to get my opportunity, that’s what I was crying for. I’ve been praying so hard for God to give me the right opportunity. Preparation meets opportunity.”
As part of the 2020 draft class, German wasn’t afforded the opportunities most draft prospects get due to COVID-19. The Porstmouth Invitational was canceled and the draft combine went virtual — both opportunities where German could prove himself.
He didn’t let that deter him, continuing to find opportunities. He was named MVP of the 3X3U National Championships, a 3-on-3 tournament, he won alongside teammates representing the Mid-American Conference and Big Ten.
He was initially slated to play with The Region in The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all $1 million prize single-elimination tournament. This deal is why he pulled out days before it began.
In 12 games with the Kokomo BobKats of The Basketball League, he averaged 27.6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was the leading scorer when he left. Two-time NBA champion Cliff Levingston was German’s coach.
“Coach Levingston was a really cool guy. He was really nice and he was really motivational,” German said. “I wanted to add some film to my resume … to show coaches, GM’s that I’m still active and I’m still working hard even though I basically took a year off organized ball, I’m still sticking with the grind and still working.”
Markus Howard figures to have a bright career, playing in 37 games as a rookie for the Nuggets last season. The 5-foot-10 guard reached out to German.
“He reached out to me and was telling me how he was excited for me to be a part of the Summer League roster,” German said. “I played against him in college, so he knows me well. I’m just ready for the opportunity.”
German, who signed with agent Calvin Andrews of SAI Sports Management (he also works with Klutch Sports), said he’s ready to “seize the opportunity.”
“I’m going to go to Vegas and just be me, be aggressive, make smart plays, be a good teammate, be coachable, willing to learn and just be me,” he said.