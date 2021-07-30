Gary native Eugene German agrees with Denver Nuggets for NBA Summer League

He was initially slated to play with The Region in The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all $1 million prize single-elimination tournament. This deal is why he pulled out days before it began.

In 12 games with the Kokomo BobKats of The Basketball League, he averaged 27.6 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He was the leading scorer when he left. Two-time NBA champion Cliff Levingston was German’s coach.

“Coach Levingston was a really cool guy. He was really nice and he was really motivational,” German said. “I wanted to add some film to my resume … to show coaches, GM’s that I’m still active and I’m still working hard even though I basically took a year off organized ball, I’m still sticking with the grind and still working.”

Markus Howard figures to have a bright career, playing in 37 games as a rookie for the Nuggets last season. The 5-foot-10 guard reached out to German.

“He reached out to me and was telling me how he was excited for me to be a part of the Summer League roster,” German said. “I played against him in college, so he knows me well. I’m just ready for the opportunity.”