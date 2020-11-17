Gary’s Eugene German ready to seize his NBA opportunity

There’s plenty of film on German against some of the top competition. He scored 24 points against Iowa State and Haliburton, a likely lottery pick, and 21 points last season against Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green, who is a future draft prospect. In his junior season, German scored 20 points against fellow draft hopeful Cassius Winston and Michigan State. German scored 26 points, matching Marquette’s Markus Howard, in his sophomore season. Both Winston and Howard fit similar skill sets as prolific scorers that are 6-1 or shorter.

“You look at the numbers and you see they’re not that much better than me,” German said. “Don’t let the schools fool you, they’ve got better opportunities.

“I didn’t have the money to leave Gary and get a better opportunity where the spotlight is and all the cameras and stuff. I had to get it (the) hard (way), and I had to beg Coach (Lou) Dawkins to come on an unofficial visit to even get where I am now.”

German believes his path is what separates him from others.