Gary's Eugene German ready to seize his NBA opportunity
PRO BASKETBALL | NBA DRAFT

Gary’s Eugene German ready to seize his NBA opportunity

Eugene German

Gary native Eugene German, right, is ready to seize his NBA opportunity, knowing he's held his own against fellow draft hopefuls like Michigan State's Cassius Winston, left.

 Carlos Osorio, File, Associated Press

GARY — Whether his name will be called during tonight’s NBA Draft or not, Eugene German is hungry for his opportunity to compete.

He has done just that — compete — throughout his playing career. He led Indiana in scoring as a junior and senior at 21st Century, and then set the Northern Illinois all-time scoring mark after the Huskies were his only Division I scholarship offer.

“I’m prepared for the worst. I’m prepared for anything, because I know my route has always been harder,” he said. “My goal is to get on a team, ignore the negative comments and criticism and just stay focused on the bigger picture.”

German attributes NIU scoring record to Gary upbringing

Four days after playing with NBA veteran Jabari Parker and Magic forward Vic Law, German plans to watch the draft from his home. He also played with EC Central product E’Twaun Moore over the summer.

“I feel like I can definitely play at that level, for sure,” he said. “I always feel like I can compete with all these guys. It’s another opportunity. Of course, no NBA GM’s or scouts are in the gym, but it’s good to compete with guys that are at that level.”

The 23-year-old point guard projects as a second-round pick, if he gets drafted at all. He has had interviews with the Cavaliers, Pacers, Bulls, Bucks and Suns. He doesn’t know what to expect over the coming days.

“My agent has talked to teams. Honestly, I’m just really playing the waiting game to see if a team is going to give me the right shot,” German said. “My goal is to get on a team and get a shot, whether getting drafted or not. I just want to get that shot, so I can show the best of my abilities.”

Atypical NBA draft process underway for Eugene German, Damien Jefferson

An atypical draft process due to COVID-19 has limited German’s opportunities to compete against his classmates. The Porstmouth Invitational was canceled, and there were limited combines and team workouts. He feels he didn’t get a fair shot, but he continued working. He resorted to working out in the Region and posted highlight videos of open gyms, trying to draw attention.

“If you don’t promote yourself, who is gonna do it for you? Coming from where we’re at, you have to push yourself out there and show you’re ready for the moment,” he said.

The NBA, as a whole, favors larger guards. The first three point guards expected to be selected — LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton — are at least 6-foot-5. At 6-0, German is undersized but there have been guards with longevity to make it at his size, namely Chris Paul (6-1), Kemba Walker (6-0) and Isaiah Thomas (5-9) — all players he studies.

Damien Jefferson's special season at Creighton ended; Eugene German's historic Northern Illinois career stopped

There’s plenty of film on German against some of the top competition. He scored 24 points against Iowa State and Haliburton, a likely lottery pick, and 21 points last season against Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green, who is a future draft prospect. In his junior season, German scored 20 points against fellow draft hopeful Cassius Winston and Michigan State. German scored 26 points, matching Marquette’s Markus Howard, in his sophomore season. Both Winston and Howard fit similar skill sets as prolific scorers that are 6-1 or shorter.

“You look at the numbers and you see they’re not that much better than me,” German said. “Don’t let the schools fool you, they’ve got better opportunities.

“I didn’t have the money to leave Gary and get a better opportunity where the spotlight is and all the cameras and stuff. I had to get it (the) hard (way), and I had to beg Coach (Lou) Dawkins to come on an unofficial visit to even get where I am now.”

German believes his path is what separates him from others.

“I’ve just got a different type of dog in me. I’m a high competitor. I’m going to talk trash, I’m going to bring energy and I’m going to back it up,” he said. “I’m going to score the basketball and rebound — I feel like I can do it all. I’m a floor general, I can play make, (and) I feel like I can do it all that a lot of guys can’t really do.

“A lot of guys can be skilled, but a lot of guys don’t got that dog in them.”

AARON FERGUSON: Eugene German plays on in memory of his father

As German and his family watch the draft tonight, one seat will be left empty. His father, David German Sr., died in April. Eugene said his father is why he fell in love with basketball. Regardless of what happens, he is committed to playing for his father.

“I’d love for my dad to see everything that’s going on right now, to be talking to these teams. When I worked out my sophomore year, he was there through the process. My dad told me ‘I don’t even live my life for me anymore. I just live my life to go to your games. I’m your biggest fan.’ It’s crazy how he’s not here to see everything and see my dreams come true,” German said. “That’s tough but he would want me to definitely stay focus and to stick with it.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

