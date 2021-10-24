Gary's Dana Evans' whirlwind rookie year ends with Chicago Sky championship: 'God don't make mistakes'

“A lot of people sometimes want to push to God when something goes wrong, or if something is going the way you don’t want it to go, they want to push to him," Evans said of how the saying became a foundation for her. “When I was at Louisville, we would always go to (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and we’d talk about how He don’t make mistakes and He always has a reason. So that’s just what I stood on and what I always try to take with me when things get hard and when things get bad it’s happening for a reason, and you’re supposed to be going through this and it’ll be better when you get through it.”