Gary's Dana Evans' whirlwind rookie year ends with Chicago Sky championship: 'God don't make mistakes'

Doubted and discounted isn’t a new theme for Dana Evans, and each time she turns to one phrase which motivates her to get back to work.
The Gary native’s transition from West Side to Louisville, and then in the last eight months from the Cardinals to the WNBA parallel. Evans was named an all-rookie team member and won the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky, the organization’s first, on Oct. 17.
She described her journey as a roller-coaster as she again told The Times that signature phrase: “God don’t make mistakes.”
“A lot of people sometimes want to push to God when something goes wrong, or if something is going the way you don’t want it to go, they want to push to him," Evans said of how the saying became a foundation for her. “When I was at Louisville, we would always go to (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and we’d talk about how He don’t make mistakes and He always has a reason. So that’s just what I stood on and what I always try to take with me when things get hard and when things get bad it’s happening for a reason, and you’re supposed to be going through this and it’ll be better when you get through it.”
Growing up in Gary, Evans and her family would travel to Allstate Arena in Rosemont to watch the Sky play. They clinched the championship in front of a sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago's city limits and much closer to her family and friends.
“I think that was everything, just bringing the city of Chicago together in a positive light was huge because you always hear bad things about Chicago or what you want to hear,” Evans said. “Bringing the city together like that and winning it for them was big and letting younger girls see that if you work hard and do what you’re supposed to do, you can be in the same position.”
Evans often says she wants to shine a positive light on Gary. Like Chicago, Gary is known for its crime and the positive stories are few and far between.
From a young age, she wore a chip on her shoulder, motivated to represent her city in the best way possible. At 5-foot-6 she’s had to battle and work harder than most to earn her keep.
She became a top recruit, winning Times’ Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017 and being named a McDonald’s All-American before attending Louisville. However, she was beat out for the prestigious Ms. Indiana award in 2017 by Karissa McLaughlin, who is finishing her college career at Marquette.
That’s been a motivational factor for Evans, one of many. Her collegiate resume includes becoming the first player to go from ACC Sixth Player of the Year to Player of the Year, two Elite Eights and a Final Four. She was a two-time All-American.
Year-long roller coaster
Her senior year wrapped up as the roller coaster begins on the eight-month journey. Louisville lost a “heartbreaker” to NC State in the ACC Tournament championship game by two. The Cardinals won their next three games before losing to eventual NCAA champion Stanford in the Elite Eight.
Anticipation was building between that game on March 30 and the April 15 WNBA Draft. Until the roller coaster plateaued as the Sky, who had a draft need of a backup point guard according to several outlets, passed on Evans eighth overall — though some drafts had her being selected as high as sixth.
Tension built in the room until she was selected with the first pick in the second round, 13th overall, by the Dallas Wings.
“I think the thing that kind of made us hesitate between her and other point guards was how much could she be a true point guard at this level right away,” Sky coach and general manager James Wade said. “What we didn’t really take into consideration was her speed and athleticism allows her to have a high ceiling where in this league you have to have that elite speed and type of athleticism.”
Evans played her first six games with the Wings, alongside former Notre Dame star Arike Ogunbowale. After a June 1 game against Los Angeles, she was traded and suited up the next night for the Sky against the Phoenix Mercury, whom the Sky beat for the championship. She finished with two points, one steal, one assist and one rebound in nine minutes.
“First, I want to thank Mike Cound, my agent, and Greg Jones for getting me to Chicago. I think that was the best fit,” Evans said. “It was different getting traded and playing the next day. … It was a hard adjustment because I went from Dallas, knowing their sets, understanding their coaches and then I had to start over during the season.”
It was a rocky relationship between Evans and Wade at the start because of what happened on draft night.
“I would say he admitted to his wrongs and came and got me, which was huge. Some people are stubborn in their ways and make what they have fit,” she said. “I’d say our relationship has grown because he’s starting to trust me a little more. Toward the end of the season he started to play me more and he’s telling me what I need to work on and how I can be better.”
Said Wade: “The fact that she is very coachable and she has a fighter’s mentality that you see right away, and when you coach Dana you see she has leadership qualities that you could potentially groom her to take leadership roles, too.
“We liked all that about her. We knew that Dallas, once they drafted her, that they were going to have issues because they had so many draft picks.”
He added that Evans is someone they can invest long-term in and someone “we wanted to go to war with.”
That loss to the Mercury was the sixth of a seven-game losing streak the Sky endured early in the season. They battled back to make the playoffs as a six seed.
Chicago won single-elimination games against Dallas and Minnesota to reach the conference finals, when the Sky needed four games in a best-of-five format to dispose of the Connecticut Sun.
For Evans, a career moment came in Game 3, where she showcased her shooting touch burying three 3s in under a minute of an 86-50 win as the crowd got louder with each make.
“It was a surreal feeling because that was always the dream of mine to play in the finals, then to do it as a rookie and then to do it making those three 3s in one minute,” she said, “it was a good feeling and it made me feel good. It also gave us a boost of energy going to Game 4.”
Last Sunday, Chicago closed out its championship with an 80-74 win. It was a big moment for Evans, who was delighted to have her family alongside her.
“Having them a part of this journey with me has been everything. I’m really big on family and I love my family being a part of my success,” she said. “It means everything because they were there when things weren’t going well. They were there on draft night when I was sad. They were there through all the tough times so them seeing everything pay off with me was big because honestly it made them feel good as well.”
Sky-high dreams
All those years of attending Sky games, watching on television and early on playing with Dallas, this seemed far-fetched. She was a part of a homecoming, of sorts, with Naperville native Candace Parker, who joined the team in the offseason, and Joliet’s Allie Quigley playing starring roles throughout.
“Honestly, I never imagined playing with Candace Parker,” Evans said.
Through those tough times, not knowing what was ahead, Evans leaned into her faith. Along the same lines of her saying, an emotional Parker had a powerful quote in the post-championship press conference.
“You don’t have to tell your story. Time will,” Parker said.
The roller coaster is trending up as Evans cultivated new friendships, such as with Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, who coached at Purdue Northwest last winter.
“She always calls me her little sister and I always tell her how she inspires me because I remember watching her and she didn’t play as much,” Evans said. “When I used to come to the games, she would play spot minutes and continue to get better and better.”
“I always tell her, ‘You inspire a lot of people because some people think when you start out like that, that’s how it’s always going to be.’ She proved to the world that … her role continued to grow and she became the Finals MVP. I think she’s an inspiration to a lot of girls.”
As the championship excitement and celebrations of the last week wear off, Evans will head to Israel next month to spend her offseason playing overseas.
She offered advice for young girls around the Region and beyond: “Be yourself. Stay humble. Make sure you work hard in whatever you do, keep God first and good things will happen.”
