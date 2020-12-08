Glenn Robinson III ready to be a leader with Sacramento Kings, poses dunk contest challenge

Last season, Robinson donated $22 for every point he scored to the ARI foundation. He’ll be wearing No. 30 for the Kings and will donate to the foundation for each point scored. But for him, it’s an opportunity to contribute to other lives while playing a sport he loves.

“I’m again looking forward to sharing some of that salary with others, and that’s my biggest goal. As I get older, I realize it’s not about the money, it’s about the joy and the love that I have and the passion I have of playing this game,” he said. “I know every time I play and I score a point, I’m helping other families. So it’s a lot of motivation for me and my family as well to continue every year.”

Robinson returned home to Gary to give away 100 turkeys on Nov. 15 through the ARI Foundation. Cleveland Cavaliers guard and fellow Gary native Darius Garland also stopped by to help. Robinson said he’s looking forward to having a bigger turnout next year after COVID-19 impacted this year's giveaway.