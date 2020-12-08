Glenn Robinson III ready to be a leader with Sacramento Kings, poses dunk contest challenge

Glenn Robinson III is looking forward to his alarm going off at 5 a.m. every day to honor a commitment.
While most athletes are night owls after competing, he is dedicated to FaceTiming his daughter, Ariana, every day. He signed with the Sacramento Kings last week and will wake up to talk with and see his daughter for their 8:30 a.m. ET calls.
“Being here on the West coast again, I automatically knew it meant waking up at 5 a.m. to FaceTime her. I will not miss that time,” he told The Times.
The Gary native signed with Golden State prior to the 2019-20 season, so the early alarm won’t be all that new. It connected him with his faith after having a career year while making sacrifices for his family.
“I literally don’t know how I did it last year at Golden State, waking up at 5 a.m. and still having to perform. But I still tell people all the time that’s how I know and why I call (my foundation) Angels are Real Indeed (ARI) because I’m moving at God’s speed," he said. "I had my career year last year while doing all that. Those sacrifices about fatherhood and parenthood that you naturally do gives you so much joy and so much life that you didn’t know was there.”
Robinson, 26, averaged career-highs of 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season with the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers. He said the Kings showed an interest in him from the first day of free agency, which led to him joining the team on a one-year deal.
Now, he looks for an opportunity to be a veteran voice on and off the court.
“It’s weird because I’m 26 but I’m kind of a vet here. ... I’m looking forward to that leadership role and shedding some light to the younger guys,” he said. “But at the same time, I think it could be good for me, coming into a training camp where I have to compete and prove myself yet again.”
He’s hoping to make it back to All-Star weekend, which will be held in his offseason home of Indianapolis during Valentine’s Day weekend.
Robinson is challenging his good friends, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon to enter their names into the dunk contest. He beat Gordon, Derrick Jones Jr. and DeAndre Jordan in the 2017 contest and gained a free pass to enter his name into a future contest.
“I was drafted with Zach LaVine, so if Zach does it again and if Aaron wants to do it again, I’ll put in my name, and I’d love to see Zion (Williamson) in there too,” Robinson said. “These are all four guys that you know have the capability of winning that thing. I think that would be pretty exciting.”
Last season, Robinson donated $22 for every point he scored to the ARI foundation. He’ll be wearing No. 30 for the Kings and will donate to the foundation for each point scored. But for him, it’s an opportunity to contribute to other lives while playing a sport he loves.
“I’m again looking forward to sharing some of that salary with others, and that’s my biggest goal. As I get older, I realize it’s not about the money, it’s about the joy and the love that I have and the passion I have of playing this game,” he said. “I know every time I play and I score a point, I’m helping other families. So it’s a lot of motivation for me and my family as well to continue every year.”
Robinson returned home to Gary to give away 100 turkeys on Nov. 15 through the ARI Foundation. Cleveland Cavaliers guard and fellow Gary native Darius Garland also stopped by to help. Robinson said he’s looking forward to having a bigger turnout next year after COVID-19 impacted this year's giveaway.
“Unfortunately because of COVID, I wasn’t able to get some of the grocery stores to partner like they usually do. They said there was a shortage on turkeys this year because of COVID,” he said. “So the biggest disappointment for me was I was only able to access 100 turkeys. Next year I’m looking for a turnout of 300-plus because we had about 20 people that we had to turn away.”
With a new home and the changing season to Christmas, Robinson is looking forward to doing something in Sacramento. He wants to give back to a community that has already welcomed him with open arms, he said, in addition to his hometown of Gary.
“I always go back home with my mom and we pick two or three kids in dire need and look to give them a better Christmas with some things they need. … If there’s anybody that does know a couple kids, I’d still love to do that," he said.
In a season of giving, he remains grateful for those in the Region.
“I just want to say thank you for the support. I’ve heard from a lot of Region rats just encouraging and supporting me,” he said. “They know it’s year seven and they know I’ve been on a couple teams now and I’ve had a lot of up-and-down years. They’ve always stuck with me and I just say thank you back home to the place that made me, and I can’t wait to continue to give back to the city.”
