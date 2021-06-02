Homecoming: Gary native Dana Evans traded to the Chicago Sky

Dana Evans is coming home having been traded Wednesday to the Chicago Sky, a team analysts considered would be a good fit when she entered the league.

Evans has appeared in all six games for the Dallas Wings, who selected Evans with the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The West Side grad has five points and three assists in 24 minutes of game action in her rookie season.

A source close to the situation confirmed the trade to The Times Wednesday afternoon.

The Wings announced the deal Wednesday evening. Chicago traded its 2022 third-round pick, the rights to swap 2022 first-round picks and eighth overall pick Shyla Heal, who was waived by Dallas immediately after the trade was completed