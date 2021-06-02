 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homecoming: Gary native Dana Evans traded to the Chicago Sky
breaking urgent
PRO BASKETBALL | WNBA

Homecoming: Gary native Dana Evans traded to the Chicago Sky

Dana Evans is coming home having been traded Wednesday to the Chicago Sky, a team analysts considered would be a good fit when she entered the league.

Evans has appeared in all six games for the Dallas Wings, who selected Evans with the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. The West Side grad has five points and three assists in 24 minutes of game action in her rookie season.

Dana Evans' journey to WNBA marked by competitiveness, Steel City determination

A source close to the situation confirmed the trade to The Times Wednesday afternoon.

The Wings announced the deal Wednesday evening. Chicago traded its 2022 third-round pick, the rights to swap 2022 first-round picks and eighth overall pick Shyla Heal, who was waived by Dallas immediately after the trade was completed

Chicago's roster stands at 10, leaving two spots open. Evans will be the understudy to Courtney Vandersloot, who led the league in assists last season. She also joins the roster headlined by former MVP Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper, who coached at Purdue Northwest this past winter.

The Sky's Kahleah Copper gives back as an assistant coach at Purdue Northwest

The Sky were considered a fit for Evans before the draft. CBS Sports' Jack Maloney had Evans pegged eighth overall to Chicago, which needed a backup point guard, in his mock draft.

Evans was an All-American at Louisville, where she developed from a rotational player on the Final Four team as a freshman to Sixth Player of the Year in the ACC as a sophomore, and then a two-time ACC Player of the Year winner. Her journey to the WNBA as a 5-foot-6 guard is reminiscent of her upbringing in the Steel City, working hard to improve daily.

The Sky play at 9 p.m. Thursday in Phoenix on CBS Sports Network. Evans and the Sky return to Wintrust Arena June 9 at 7 p.m.

Gallery: Dana Evans through the years of her career

Dana Evans is set to become a WNBA Draft pick. Here's is her career in photo form over the years.

Photos by Times Staff and the Associated Press.

NCAA Oregon Louisville Basketball

NCAA Oregon Louisville Basketball

  • Eric Gay, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans tied a career high with 29 points Sunday in a Sweet Sixteen win over Oregon at the Alamodome in…

NCAA Oregon Louisville Basketball

NCAA Oregon Louisville Basketball

  • Eric Gay, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans celebrates a score against Oregon Sunday during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen win in the wo…

NCAA Marist Louisville Basketball

NCAA Marist Louisville Basketball

  • Eric Gay, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans and West Side grad moves the ball past Marist forward Willow Duffell during the first half Monday in the first rou…

Louisville Pittsburgh Basketball

Louisville Pittsburgh Basketball

  • Rebecca Droke, file, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans (1), shown driving to the hoop against Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, led the Cardinals past Notre Dame on Sunday to clinch th…

Dana Evans, Louisville

Dana Evans, Louisville

  • Nell Redmond, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, led Louisville to a fourth straight regular-season ACC championship and is a National Player of…

Dana Evans, Louisville

Dana Evans, Louisville

  • Nell Redmond, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, had a website and docuseries created to help promote her in her quest for National Player of the Year.

Dana Evans, Louisville

Dana Evans, Louisville

  • Gerry Broome, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, went from the ACC Sixth Player of the Year to two-time ACC Player of the Year and All-American. She…

Dana Evans, Louisville

Dana Evans, Louisville

  • Gerry Broome, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Gary native and Louisville guard Dana Evans was recently named a Preseason All-American.

Dana Evans, Louisville

Dana Evans, Louisville

  • Robert Franklin, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans (1) drives downcourt against Notre Dame on Thursday. The West Side graduate scored a team-high 17 points in the Cardin…

Dana Evans

Dana Evans

  • Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
  • Updated

Gary native Dana Evans dribbles the ball for Louisville in a 67-66 win over Kentucky. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assist…

Dana Evans

Dana Evans

  • Paul Vernon, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Gary native Dana Evans was named an AP All-American on Thursday. She was also the ACC Player of the Year.

Dana Evans

Dana Evans

  • Paul Vernon, Associated Press
  • Updated

Gary native Dana Evans shoots a layup for Louisville in a 67-60 loss at Ohio State. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assists …

NCAA UConn Louisville Basketball

NCAA UConn Louisville Basketball

  • Kathy Willens, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard and West Side graduate Dana Evans (1) tries to strip the ball from Connecticut guard Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the firs…

NCAA Michigan Louisville Basketball

NCAA Michigan Louisville Basketball

  • Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz, left, talks with guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, during the second half of a second-round game against Mi…

NCAA Michigan Louisville Basketball

NCAA Michigan Louisville Basketball

  • Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, battles Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) for a loose ball during the first half Sunday of a se…

Louisville Pittsburgh Basketball

Louisville Pittsburgh Basketball

  • Keith Srakocic, Associated Press
  • Updated

Pittsburgh's Jasmine Whitney, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, chase after a loose ball during the second half Sunday in P…

Louisville Virginia Tech Basketball

Louisville Virginia Tech Basketball

  • Don Petersen, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans elevates to shoot against Virginia Tech forward Regan Magarity, left, and Dana Mabrey, right, during the first hal…

Final Four Louisville Mississippi St Basketball

Final Four Louisville Mississippi St Basketball

  • Tony Dejak, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, sits in the locker room Friday following a 73-63 loss to Mississippi State in the semifinals o…

Final Four Louisville Mississippi St Basketball

Final Four Louisville Mississippi St Basketball

  • Tony Dejak, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives to the basket against Mississippi State's Morgan William during the first half in the s…

Louisville Boston College Basketball
Uploaded-images

Louisville Boston College Basketball

  • Stephan Savoia, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville head coach Jeff Walz has a word with Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) during the first half of their game against Boston College  in…

NCAA Oregon St Louisville Basketball
Uploaded-images

NCAA Oregon St Louisville Basketball

  • James Crisp, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's head coach Jeff Walz instructs Dana Evans during the second half of an NCAA tournament regional final against Oregon State on Sun…

NCAA Stanford Louisville Basketball
Uploaded-images

NCAA Stanford Louisville Basketball

  • James Crisp, File, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville's Dana Evans celebrate a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA tournament regional semifinal against Stanford last Friday…

NCAA Boise St Louisville Basketball

NCAA Boise St Louisville Basketball

  • Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives past the defense of Boise State forward Joyce Harrell on Friday during a first-roun…

Notre Dame Louisville Basketball

Notre Dame Louisville Basketball

  • Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
  • Updated

Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, drives around Notre Dame forward Kathryn Westbeld during the first half Thursday in Louisville,…

Louisville Indiana Basketball

Louisville Indiana Basketball

  • Darron Cummings, Associated Press
  • Updated

Indiana's Tyra Buss, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, dive for a loose ball during the first half Thursday in Bloomington.

Dana Evans
Digital Exclusives: Photo Galleries

Dana Evans

  • Jonathan Miano, File, The Times
  • Updated

Dana Evans, a Gary native and West Side graduate, was The Times' Female Athlete of the Year in 2016-17. She was an Indiana All-Star and McDona…

McDonald's All-American girls game
Uploaded-images

McDonald's All-American girls game

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.

McDonald's All-American girls game
Uploaded-images

McDonald's All-American girls game

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans shoots a three-pointer against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United …

McDonald's All-American girls game
Uploaded-images

McDonald's All-American girls game

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans, second from right, at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.

McDonald's All-American girls game
Uploaded-images

McDonald's All-American girls game

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans during half time at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.

McDonald's All-American girls game

McDonald's All-American girls game

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

The East's Dana Evans, a West Side senior,  lines up a 3-pointer Wednesday against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the Un…

STEVE HANLON: One McChicken please, hold the mayo
Uploaded-images

STEVE HANLON: One McChicken please, hold the mayo

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

Members of the sectional champion West Side girls basketball team hang out at the McDonald's on Fifth Avenue in Gary on Thursday afternoon. Th…

STEVE HANLON: One McChicken please, hold the mayo
Uploaded-images

STEVE HANLON: One McChicken please, hold the mayo

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

McDonald's planned on buying the meal of the West Side girls basketball program on Thursday, to honor Dana Evans, right, for making their All-…

LaPorte Regional
Uploaded-images

LaPorte Regional

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans is announced before the start of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regional at LaPorte High School.

LaPorte Regional
Uploaded-images

LaPorte Regional

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans reacts near the end of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge on Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4A LaPorte Regional.

LaPorte Regional
Uploaded-images

LaPorte Regional

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans gets rallies her team after a Northridge turnover in West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regio…

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball
Uploaded-images

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball

  • Damian Rico, File, The Times
  • Updated

West Side coach Rod Fisher talks to his team during a break in action at a Lakeshore Classic game against John Marshall in Dana Evans' senior …

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball
Uploaded-images

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball

  • Damian Rico, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans glides in for a layup against John Marshall during Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball
Uploaded-images

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball

  • Damian Rico, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans shoots over a John Marshall defender during the first half of Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball
Uploaded-images

West Side vs. John Marshall girls basketball

  • Damian Rico, The Times
  • Updated

West Side’s Dana Evans drives past John Marshall’s Tekia Mack in the first half during Friday night’s Lakeshore Classic contest at West Side.

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville
Uploaded-images

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

West Side’s Dana Evans, center, stands with her parents, Shwanada, left, and Damon on Tuesday after picking Louisville as her college choice f…

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

West Side’s Dana Evans sports her Louisville Cardinals cap Tuesday night after she verbally committed to play basketball there.

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville
Uploaded-images

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

Dana Evans, center, sits with her parents,  Damon, left, and Shwanada before announcing she'll play basketball at Louisville.

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville
Uploaded-images

West Side's Dana Evans picks Louisville

  • Steve Hanlon, The Times
  • Updated

West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher, left, stands with Dana Evans on Tuesday night before the star point guard picked Louisville for t…

Dana Evans
Uploaded-images
contributed

Dana Evans

  • Photo provided by USA Basketball
  • Updated

Dana Evans scored eight points in Team USA's win over Canada at the FIBA Americas Championship in Valdivia, Chile in 2016.

Dana Evans proves she's worthy of gold
Uploaded-images
contributed

Dana Evans proves she's worthy of gold

  • Provided
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans shows her gold medal after Team USA's U18 team won the FIBA Americas Championship on July 17 in Valdivia, Chile.

Dana Evans, West Side basketball
Uploaded-images

Dana Evans, West Side basketball

  • The Times
  • Updated

The now-senior averaged 35.8 points per game as a junior, picking up 5.0 assists and 5.3 steals as the Cougars won a sectional title last seas…

West Side's Dana Evans
Uploaded-images

West Side's Dana Evans

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans is The Times player of the year.

gbk_lap_reg_semis

gbk_lap_reg_semis

  • Damian Rico
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.

gbk_lap_reg_semis

gbk_lap_reg_semis

  • Damian Rico
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.

gbk_low_sec
Uploaded-images

gbk_low_sec

  • Dan Shelton, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans tries to shoot around E.C. Central's Tai-yanna Jackson on Saturday night in the Lowell Sectional championship.

00023884A
Uploaded-images

00023884A

  • Updated

Gary West Side's Freshmen Dana Evans reacts after

Region Rumble
NWI Preps Girls Basketball

Region Rumble

  • Jonathan Miano, The Times
  • Updated

West Side's Dana Evans passes against Logansport's Whitney Jennings in West Side's 52-51 win in The Times Region Roundball Rumble at the Hammo…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts