Homer Drew making up for missed opportunities managing Team Heartfire

While Drew will be on the sidelines in Peoria as the general manager, Wood, who lives close to Drew in Phoenix during the offseason, had to step away from the team after signing a professional contract earlier this month.

“We would’ve loved to have Brandon with us, but he’s doing the right thing for his career,” Drew said. “The great thing about Brandon is he helped put us in contact with a lot of players, including Branden. We know that Branden is explosive and plays very good defense.”

Drew and Ellis will have a lot of height to work with on the roster as Gary McGhee (Pitt), John Florveus (Georgia) and Aaron Epps (LSU) all stand at least 6-foot-10. The team will have a Baylor flavor this year as A.J. Walton and King McClure are planning on playing this weekend. Former Bears Cory Jefferson and Tweety Carter have also been linked to the team, but will miss this weekend due to injury.

“Working with LaPhonso in putting together this team has been a lot of fun,” Drew said. “It really has brought the two of us together as we’ve strived to get good character players and we’re really excited about what we have. We think we have a chance.”