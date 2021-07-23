Homer Drew making up for missed opportunities managing Team Heartfire

Homer Drew is going to have the chance to make up for a lot of missed opportunities this weekend.
The former Valparaiso men’s basketball coach always wanted to have Lew Wallace product Branden Dawson on his roster and he always wanted to have former Notre Dame star and NBA player LaPhonso Ellis on his staff.
Thanks to The Basketball Tournament, Drew will get the chance for both when Team Heartfire takes the court at the Peoria Civic Center at 4 p.m. Saturday. Ellis is coaching the team composed largely of former Division I talent, including Dawson.
TBT is a winner-take-all tournament with 64 teams competing for $1 million.
“I’ve always wanted to work with these two and it just has never worked out in the past,” Drew said. “I would’ve loved to have had LaPhonso on the staff (at Valpo), but obviously we all know how talented Branden was coming out of high school. He was excellent for Tom (Izzo) at Michigan State.”
Team Heartfire was a team that was originally put together last season by former Valparaiso and Michigan State guard Brandon Wood. Drew was going to coach the team last year, but had to bow out of the event due to contact tracing for COVID-19. Team Heartfire fell 85-79 to Men of Mackey, a team filled with former Purdue players.
While Drew will be on the sidelines in Peoria as the general manager, Wood, who lives close to Drew in Phoenix during the offseason, had to step away from the team after signing a professional contract earlier this month.
“We would’ve loved to have Brandon with us, but he’s doing the right thing for his career,” Drew said. “The great thing about Brandon is he helped put us in contact with a lot of players, including Branden. We know that Branden is explosive and plays very good defense.”
Drew and Ellis will have a lot of height to work with on the roster as Gary McGhee (Pitt), John Florveus (Georgia) and Aaron Epps (LSU) all stand at least 6-foot-10. The team will have a Baylor flavor this year as A.J. Walton and King McClure are planning on playing this weekend. Former Bears Cory Jefferson and Tweety Carter have also been linked to the team, but will miss this weekend due to injury.
“Working with LaPhonso in putting together this team has been a lot of fun,” Drew said. “It really has brought the two of us together as we’ve strived to get good character players and we’re really excited about what we have. We think we have a chance.”
Drew and Ellis will always be linked in the eyes of Valparaiso fans as it was Ellis’ Notre Dame team that came into the Athletics-Recreation Center during Drew’s first year in Valpo for the famous “Lutheran Miracle” upset in 1988.
“I never let him forget who won that game,” Drew said. “We don’t talk too much about it anymore, but I’ve always had a great deal of respect for LaPhonso and the kind of player and person he is.”
Team Heartfire comes into TBT as an 11 seed in the Illinois Region and it will take on No. 6 Overlooked, a team filled with former Murray State players. A win in the opener could mean a battle with Boeheim’s Army, a team that will be competing in TBT for the seventh year.