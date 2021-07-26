Homer Drew's Team Heartfire falls against Syracuse alumni in TBT

A second-half resurgence allowed Team Heartfire to continue its quest for the million-dollar TBT prize, but it was Boehim's Army with the final run in a 68-62 win over Homer Drew's squad on Monday.

The Hall of Fame Valparaiso coach orchestrated a roster that was dominant in a 78-65 first-round win over The Overlooked. They found that same spark for a 13-0 run in nearly three minutes to take a 44-41 lead with 3:27 left in the third quarter against the Syracuse alumni team, named after Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim.

AJ Walton scored the final four points of that run to give Team Heartfire a lead, erasing a 12-point halftime deficit. LSU product Aaron Epps scored 13 points with a key 3 in that run. Tevin Mack, who finished at Clemson, scored a team-high 14 points. Lew Wallace grad Branden Dawson did not play in either of the two games.