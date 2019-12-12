{{featured_button_text}}

William Cousinard may have been the happiest person in Walmart on Monday.

The 5-year-old kindergartner, who attends Frankie McCullough Academy in Gary, filled his shopping cart to the brim with toys at one of the franchise’s stores in Merrillville.

His family was one of two families that NBA guard and Gary native Darius Garland decided to gift with a Christmas shopping spree, and William was very grateful.

“I liked going to the aisle with bikes and cars because I wanted to buy one,” he said through a wide smile.

While donning a Santa Claus hat, he also picked up a basketball, although he still isn’t quite sure who Garland is.

“I’m trying to be like Michael Jordan,” William said when asked if he would want to follow in Garland’s footsteps.

Either way, Winston Garland, Darius’ father, is sure his son doesn’t mind who William tries to emulate. His main goal was simply to spread some holiday cheer.

The 19-year-old rookie couldn’t be there Monday because the Cleveland Cavaliers had a game in Boston. However his dad, mother, Felicia Garland, and older brother, Desmond Nunnery, made sure that everything went along smoothly.

They handed out several gift cards to the families and followed them around as the kids gathered up countless toys and the parents made more practical purchases on food and clothes.

Winston Garland, who starred at Roosevelt and played seven seasons in the NBA, said he was extremely proud of his child for his generosity. Even though they moved from Indiana to Tennessee while Darius was in middle school, his son has never forgotten about his hometown.

“He left here in sixth grade, but he always considers Gary home,” Winston said. “He and his financial guy wanted to do something here, so we got in touch with Ms. (Sharmayne) McKinley, who is a really close friend of ours and actually family, and we got the ball rolling.

“This is just the start of something big he wants to do here in Gary.”

After being contacted, McKinley, who is the principal at Frankie McCullough Academy, was thrilled to help Garland in his cause. She selected one family — Rosalie Coleman and her three children, kindergartners and twins Ellison and Allison Coleman and seventh grader Ciera Jones — and assistant principal Victoria Patton chose the other family — Kyla D. Smith and her two children, kindergartner William and fifth grader Lauryn Smith.

McKinley has known Darius long before he became the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and wasn’t surprised by his kind gesture. She remembers when his goal of playing professional basketball was still a dream. Now that it’s a reality, she believes the way he is using his platform is a reflection of his character.

“You have no idea how excited we are,” McKinley said. “Just to see their faces and them filling up their buggies, it’s wonderful. This is stuff that will really help their family because they don’t have to buy it. So now they have the opportunity to just go and grab (items), and the mothers will probably grab a little something, too.

“Just think about how much the Garlands have helped them.”

As the shopping spree began to wind down and I wrapped up my final interviews, I did take a moment to reflect on Darius’ charitableness and the graciousness of his family. Walking with them around Walmart felt like more of a privilege than my actual job.

Even after I found out that Darius wouldn’t be there because of his NBA schedule, I still wanted to cover the event because meeting notable athletes is not why I decided to become a sports reporter.

I chose this profession to give people an opportunity to be heard, seen and felt. But in Darius’ case, I don’t think he needs my help with that.

Even at 19, the Cavaliers rookie has already had plenty of stories written about him, and rightfully so. He was a three-time Tennessee Mr. Basketball winner and has shown flashes of continuing his stellar career in the NBA.

However, after the ball stops bouncing and he hangs up his jersey, how many points Darius scored and championships he won won’t matter.

His real legacy will be measured by the people he impacted off of the court, including little William, who I’m sure will find a greater appreciation for his NBA buddy in the years to come.

James Boyd can be reached at 219-933-3268 or james.boyd@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

