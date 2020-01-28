JAMES BOYD: Kobe failed countless times, and that's exactly what made him great

These are all questions that I — along with millions of others — have, but we’ll never receive any answers to. Trying to make sense of the unimaginable, the unthinkable, is impossible.

So instead, I’ll just write from my heart as honestly as I can.

Kobe was a player I loved as a kid and the same player I loved to hate as I got older. There really wasn’t a specific reason behind it. I just simply liked LeBron better, and over the years I’d start up endless debates about who is the greatest basketball player of all-time.

Whether it was at work, school, the barbershop or even family gatherings around the holidays, I’d shout some outlandish opinion about Kobe or Michael Jordan in an effort to elevate LeBron’s legacy and watch as the room swelled with tension.

It was never serious, and I’m sure my friends and family knew that. But throughout all of the countless discussions and exaggerated takes I gave, I’d like to make one thing absolutely clear: I always respected Kobe.

We often praise athletes for being hardworking and dedicated, but Kobe embodied that more than any other athlete I can remember. He knew he was blessed with an immense amount of talent, yet he was still obsessed with the process and the grind.