JAMES BOYD: Kobe failed countless times, and that's exactly what made him great
There are 6.1 seconds left on the clock, and the Los Angeles Lakers are down by one.

I’m sitting on the edge of my cousin’s bed, eyes glued to the television screen, as Kobe Bryant chases down a jump ball, dribbles past half court and raises up to shoot.

Was there ever any doubt?

The ball swishes through the net, the Phoenix Suns are stunned and Kobe is mobbed by his teammates. It was the perfect ending to a perfect game, and my cousins and I probably alerted all of Chicago with how loud we were screaming.

In that moment, Kobe was clutch. Kobe was legendary. And to 10-year-old James, Kobe was immortal.

Then he wasn’t.

Nearly 14 years ago — April 30, 2006, to be exact — I erupted in pure joy as Kobe sunk one of his countless game-winning shots. It was the first memory to come to mind when I initially heard the news about his tragic death due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

I didn’t believe it was real. I honestly thought someone had started a sick rumor because LeBron James had just passed him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

But then the notifications started flooding in, and so did the grief.

How could a competitor as fierce as Kobe die? How could his daughter, Gianna, be gone before she had a chance to start? How could seven other people lose their lives so abruptly and arbitrarily?

These are all questions that I — along with millions of others — have, but we’ll never receive any answers to. Trying to make sense of the unimaginable, the unthinkable, is impossible.

So instead, I’ll just write from my heart as honestly as I can.

Kobe was a player I loved as a kid and the same player I loved to hate as I got older. There really wasn’t a specific reason behind it. I just simply liked LeBron better, and over the years I’d start up endless debates about who is the greatest basketball player of all-time.

Whether it was at work, school, the barbershop or even family gatherings around the holidays, I’d shout some outlandish opinion about Kobe or Michael Jordan in an effort to elevate LeBron’s legacy and watch as the room swelled with tension.

It was never serious, and I’m sure my friends and family knew that. But throughout all of the countless discussions and exaggerated takes I gave, I’d like to make one thing absolutely clear: I always respected Kobe.

We often praise athletes for being hardworking and dedicated, but Kobe embodied that more than any other athlete I can remember. He knew he was blessed with an immense amount of talent, yet he was still obsessed with the process and the grind.

When both of Kobe’s jersey numbers, No. 8 and No. 24, were retired by the Lakers on Dec. 18, 2017, there is one part of his celebratory speech that resonates more than anything I ever saw him do on the court.

“Those times when you get up early and you work hard, those times when you stay up late and you work hard. Those times when you don’t feel like working — you’re too tired, you don’t want to push yourself, but you do it anyway — that is actually the dream.”

I was sitting in my dorm room at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign during finals week when I heard those words, and it felt surreal to have a professional athlete articulate the journey I was on and still find myself trying to navigate.

Even as a 24-year-old, for as long as I can remember, there are a few nights each week when I stay up too late trying to figure out if my pursuit of greatness is really worth it. If all of my hard work will pay off. If I’ll ever be able to turn my dreams into reality. If I’ll ever truly make it.

However, as a witness to Kobe’s career and as I reflect on his dedication to the hardwood, I’ve come to realize that maybe my goal shouldn’t be to make it. But rather finding the courage to work hard knowing full-well that there’s a good chance I won’t.

Throughout his 20-year NBA career, Kobe missed the most shot attempts in league history.

14,481.

Fourteen thousand, four hundred eighty-one. 

I think it’s safe to say none of those misses were on the minds of his fans when he died Sunday. Because despite coming up short so many times, Kobe’s failures were exactly what made him great.

This column solely represents the writer's opinion. Reach him at james.boyd@nwi.com

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois.

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

