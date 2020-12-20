 Skip to main content
La Lumiere believed to have made history with NBA draft picks three years straight
PRO BASKETBALL | NBA DRAFT

La Lumiere believed to have made history with NBA draft picks three years straight

LAPORTE — Welcome to La Lumiere School, where Walden Pond meets Hinkle Fieldhouse and distractions come to die.

Visitors have a difficult time putting into words precisely just how it is that the 150-acre campus that serves as home for 188 students, 40% boarders, stills the mind, makes the light go on. They just know it supplies fertile ground for growing.

Even visitors feel it.

“It’s a great environment for focusing in on the tasks at hand and to learn,” Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean said via text. “I loved going to practices there.”

Why?

“The atmosphere,” Crean said. “You could lock in and evaluate.”

The campus, a brilliant splash of colors in the autumn and a blast of green in warmer months, features two spring-fed lakes, hence the nickname: Lakers.

The campus gives La Lu, as it’s sometimes called on its website and by residents, supplies one recruiting advantage over other high schools that recruit on a national basis. So does the fact that the school, which has an average class size of fewer than 11 students, was an academic powerhouse long before the basketball program went national a decade ago.

John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court, is a graduate, as is two-time Emmy Award winner Paris Barclay as director of “NYPD Blue.” Roberts and Barclay were classmates at La Lu and Harvard. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is another Laker.

That all helps, but a recent athletic record to which the school lays claim stands a chance to do even more to boost basketball recruiting efforts.

Head basketball coach Pat Holmes gave himself a pandemic project during the shutdown, when all but 15 international students grounded by travel restrictions returned home: Research past NBA drafts to see if any high school ever had a graduate selected three consecutive years.

Holmes’ research showed no school had and nobody has disputed it.

When Isaiah Stewart was taken with the 16th selection of the 2020 NBA draft, La Lumiere had set a record that Holmes anticipates will be matched soon by Montverde Academy in Florida.

Jaren Jackson Jr., whose father is an assistant at La Lumiere, has started 113 of the 115 games he has played for the Memphis Grizzlies since being taken with the fourth pick of the 2018 draft.

Jordan Poole was taken by the Warriors with the 28th pick of 2019.

Traded to the Pistons on draft night, Stewart came to La Lumiere from McQuaid Jesuit in Rochester, New York, and spent one year at the University of Washington. Jackson came to LaPorte from Park Tudor in Indianapolis and played one year at Michigan State. Poole transferred from Rufus King in Milwaukee and spent two years at Michigan.

Jackson and Poole were roommates at La Lumiere.

“Michigan State posters on one wall, Michigan on the other,” Lakers assistant coach Brian Tonino said.

Tonino also works in Development at the school and was proud to share that Jackson recently made a $60,000 donation.

Tonino rarely references Marsch Gymnasium without putting the word “historic” in front of it, and the half-pipe-shaped venue built more than 40 years ago does resemble a mini Hinkle Fieldhouse. “The Barn,” the original gym, is a short walk across the parking lot and is used as a training ground for shooters. Back when legendary Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps held his summer basketball camps on campus, hoops were set up on the parking lot.

Holmes grew up as a neighbor to Phelps and has no complaints about the academic standards to which his players are held. It’s in his blood. Holmes’ father of the same name is Notre Dame’s director of academic services for student-athletes and academic counselor for men’s basketball and women’s tennis.

“You ask anybody about those three kids drafted in the first round and they’ll tell you they’re all good citizens in the community, people liked hanging around with them, and they were all great students,” said the younger Holmes, a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame.

Holmes’ easy, conversational manner gives way to a more intense, detail-oriented style when running practices. He explained how his and his staff’s goals involve more than winning games.

“Our job here is to get these guys ready for college,” Holmes said. “We try to do that to the best of our ability because it’s one thing to be able to dominate in high school, but then when you get to college you’re playing against guys who are 21, 22 years old who don’t want to lose their minutes to a freshman. So, what are you going to do to help your team win as a freshman? Usually that’s guarding, taking care of the basketball, doing all the little things, because they don’t typically ask freshmen to come in there and score 20 points a game.”

Holmes explained how the staff tried to better prepare the three first-round draft choices for college basketball, noting that, “each guy runs his own race,” so not everyone needs the same area of emphasis.

“Jaren Jr. came to us (and) was really talented, there was no denying that,” Holmes said. “He could already shoot it. He could already put the ball on the deck, especially with his left hand, get there and finish. He played at Park Tudor, a great program, won a couple of state championships. For him, it was playing better competition from around the country, Marvin Bagley and some of these other top guys in his class, and showing that he can play well against those guys and outperform those guys and he did. Bringing it every single day was part of it, too. Coming into this environment, having these practices where they are tough, physical, and learn that. And same thing when he went to Michigan State. That was a big part of his success, learning that physicality and tough-nosed, man-to-man defense and sitting down in a stance, guarding a ball screen, little things like that to help him be a little more successful when he got to Michigan State. Then, at Michigan State, they did a great job with him to get him ready for the NBA.”

Holmes on Poole: “Half-court defense was a big thing for him, because he liked to freelance, do his own thing, gamble, and that was kind of the system that he played in. Here, we like to just guard. We don’t gamble, keep the ball in front of us. (It helped) him think more about his teammates than himself sometimes and impact the game in other ways sometimes other than his extremely pretty jump shot, which is what ended up getting him drafted in the first round. ... (he learned) how to create, facilitate for others, and then defensively, understanding off-ball positioning, getting down in a stance, not getting driven, not getting blown by. He really grew during his two years at Michigan.”

Stewart, Holmes said, “came in chiseled like a Greek god. It’s not often you get a guy who’s 6-9, 250 pounds, and 6% body fat coming into your program, and he’s a relentless worker. He never got out-competed or tired out. I think the big thing for him, as the game is evolving, he’s not just a back-to-the basket post player anymore. He had to work on stepping out and showcasing that he could consistently make a 3-pointer. His first year here, I think he was 1 of 4 from (3-point range). He was here in the summer in 'The Barn', hopping on the shooting gun, shooting 500, 600 shots a day. Then, his senior year, he shot close to 50 attempts and was 40% from (3-point range). And, his feel and understanding of the game got better.”

Getting better is the goal of any student in any area of emphasis. Something in the La Lu air seems to accelerate the growth.

“Cool spot,” said Holmes, who like the majority of the faculty resides on campus. “Nice little place here tucked away in the woods.”

