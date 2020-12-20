La Lumiere believed to have made history with NBA draft picks three years straight

“Our job here is to get these guys ready for college,” Holmes said. “We try to do that to the best of our ability because it’s one thing to be able to dominate in high school, but then when you get to college you’re playing against guys who are 21, 22 years old who don’t want to lose their minutes to a freshman. So, what are you going to do to help your team win as a freshman? Usually that’s guarding, taking care of the basketball, doing all the little things, because they don’t typically ask freshmen to come in there and score 20 points a game.”

“Jaren Jr. came to us (and) was really talented, there was no denying that,” Holmes said. “He could already shoot it. He could already put the ball on the deck, especially with his left hand, get there and finish. He played at Park Tudor, a great program, won a couple of state championships. For him, it was playing better competition from around the country, Marvin Bagley and some of these other top guys in his class, and showing that he can play well against those guys and outperform those guys and he did. Bringing it every single day was part of it, too. Coming into this environment, having these practices where they are tough, physical, and learn that. And same thing when he went to Michigan State. That was a big part of his success, learning that physicality and tough-nosed, man-to-man defense and sitting down in a stance, guarding a ball screen, little things like that to help him be a little more successful when he got to Michigan State. Then, at Michigan State, they did a great job with him to get him ready for the NBA.”