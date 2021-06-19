Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski named Miss Indiana, Jeff Sherman Coach of the Year

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NC State wins CWS opener: Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals last week, continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. NC State got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Butler's homer to right off Pac-12 pitcher of the year Brendan Beck. After Devonte Brown barely cleared the fence in right-center in the fourth to give NC State at least two homers in 17 of its last 21 games, Butler's two-run bloop single made it 6-0.

PRO SOCCER

Own goals lift Germany over Portugal: The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory on Saturday and ending fears of another group-stage exit. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany the lead before halftime by scoring into their own net. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.