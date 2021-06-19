Lake Central's Peyton Pepkowski named Miss Indiana, Jeff Sherman Coach of the Year

PREP SOFTBALL
Pepkowski, Sherman sweep awards: Lake Central's run to the state championship game continues to be recognized. Senior pitcher Peyton Pepkowski was named Miss Indiana and coach Jeff Sherman is the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Coach of the Year. Pepkowski, a Loyola recruit, went 22-1 with a 0.45 ERA with 13 shutouts, including two no hitters and a perfect game. She struck out 224 hitters in 139 innings.
5 locals named ICGSA All-Stars: Peyton Pepkowski and Crown Point's Madi Elish headline five from the Region on the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association's All-Star teams. Joining them were Highland's Hannah Wleklinski, Hobart's Hanna Camerena and Lake Central's Grace Renschen.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Vandersloot's double-double leads Sky: Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7), who led 67-64 after three quarters and pulled away in the final three minutes, sparked by a corner 3-pointer from DeShields that broke open a two-point game. Candace Parker and Vandersloot followed with baskets as the Sky pulled away. Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds to lead the Sun (8-5), who committed 18 turnovers in losing their third straight game. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, eight boards and six assists.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NC State wins CWS opener: Jonny Butler homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Reid Johnston pitched six strong innings and North Carolina State opened the College World Series with a 10-4 victory over Stanford on Saturday. The Wolfpack (36-18), who knocked out No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the super regionals last week, continued their postseason roll in the first CWS game since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic. NC State got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Butler's homer to right off Pac-12 pitcher of the year Brendan Beck. After Devonte Brown barely cleared the fence in right-center in the fourth to give NC State at least two homers in 17 of its last 21 games, Butler's two-run bloop single made it 6-0.
PRO SOCCER
Own goals lift Germany over Portugal: The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory on Saturday and ending fears of another group-stage exit. Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals. But defenders Rúben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro gave Germany the lead before halftime by scoring into their own net. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then got two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.
Lewandowski gives Poland draw against Spain: While Spain kept misfiring, Robert Lewandowski came through for Poland. The FIFA player of the year gave his team hope for advancement at the European Championship on Saturday by scoring a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 draw with a Spanish team that continued to miss chance after chance and is now in danger of early elimination. A loss would have ended Poland’s chances of reaching the round of 16 at Euro 2020.