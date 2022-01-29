NBA All-Star tells students they are 'priceless'

GARY — Terry Cummings is something of an anomaly in the National Basketball Association. In a league where the average career is 4 1/2 years, Cummings made it through 18 seasons with seven different teams.

Yet, there is more to this former 6-foot-9 power forward from DePaul and he wanted to share that Friday with students at Bailly STEM Academy.

“Everyone here has an opportunity as a jewel,” Cummings, 60, said. “You are priceless.”

Cummings’ appearance kicked off Black History Month at Bailly, a middle school with 450 students in grades 6-8.

According to Principal Malline Morris, additional activities are being planned throughout the month, including musical performance, a talent show, and students acting the roles of historical figures.

“Every day is Black History Month for us,” Morris said. “But we have some times and people that should be recognized.”

Morris called Cummings a “history maker.”

Between 1982 and 2000, Cummings, a former second pick overall, played in 1,183 games, scoring 19,460 points, grabbing 8,630 rebounds, and coming up with 1,255 steals.

Growing up one of 13 children in Chicago, Cummings said, “When you become successful, you embark on a journey … and the sole reason is to come back and replenish.”

Hope is also key, the two-time NBA All-Star and 1983 Rookie of the Year said.

“You have to have hope,” he continued, “that you can do more than be an athlete or a singer.”

Cummings’ message resonated with sixth-grader Terry Velazco, even before the program started.

“I’m excited to hear him,” Velazco, 11, said. “We have the same first name, and he’s my inspiration. He’s shown me that nothing is impossible. You can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it.”

An ordained Pentecostal minister, Cummings is a singer, composer, and writer. In 2007 he came out with his first album — “Finally” — featuring tunes he wrote. Today he owns a production company.

“My point is that every time you believe in something other than yourself, there is hope for the future,” he told students.

Citing a passage from the prophet Jeremiah, Cummings noted, “God knows our thoughts, our plans, to bless us and give us hope. God has a plan for you.”

Growing up in a large family in the “hood” in Chicago, Cummings admitted he “didn’t have the benefit of knowing everything would be all right.”

As a youth, Cummings dreamed of becoming a hockey player until a growth spurt changed those plans. He believes hockey helped with agility. He also played football and baseball.

Cummings did not begin playing basketball until age 17. He played two years of high school ball and three more in college before embarking on the pro game.

Looking back at his NBA career, Cummings said, “I always knew I had a purpose, even when I was not clear.”

Around age 27-28, Cummings said, he began planning for life after basketball. He also began a summer youth basketball camp that in 23 years has never had a fight.

Cummings, who pays for the camp every year, cited one early misunderstanding. That’s when he reminded campers, “You’re the ones who can mess this up.”

As a result, “They learned to police each other,” Cummings said. “They made each other accountable.”

When asked if he was rich, Cummings said that depends on one’s definition. Being wealthy, he believes, is “more about integrity, character, and pride, and the ability to get along with people, even if you don’t like them.”

Cummings, who is working on a documentary about his life, spoke on the longevity of his playing career.

“I was not a broken-down athlete. I wanted to play,” he said. “I took care of my body and it took care of me. I didn’t drink or smoke or go to parties. I was really disciplined.”

He added that, by developing leadership skills, he was able to teach his younger and older teammates.

For old time’s sake, Cummings picked up a basketball and tried a few shots in the Bailly gym. One shot did graze the net, but students still applauded the effort.

Bakari Walker, 14, an eighth-grader, came up later for a photo. “I wanted to know how he played, how he got strong, and how he did what he did,” Walker said. “I wanted to know how he motivated people.”

Although he attended Carver Area High School in Chicago, Cummings has a family connection to Bailly. Mary Thomas, a special-needs teacher, is in her third year at the school.

Speaking on her nephew, Thomas said, “I’m impressed as to how he came back to this community and talked to our kids.”

Marilyn Walker, of Merrillville, another aunt, added, “He’s very honest and easy to get along with. He doesn’t complain and he loves children.”

The father of three, Cummings has a son, T.J., who played college basketball for UCLA.

Morris further praised Cummings for “imparting his experiences with students. The fact that he was willing to come back means so much more.”

