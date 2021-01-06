Brogdon's late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday night.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It’s the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston, which gave up the final eight points after taking a 107-106 lead.

Brogdon answered with his 3-pointer, Domantas Sabonis' putback with 1:31 to go extended the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory by making two free throws with 29.9 seconds left.

Houston has lost two straight.

Tip-ins