Pacers fall to Suns

INDIANAPOLIS — Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 34 points and Devin Booker added 25, leading the Suns to a 125-117 victory over the Pacers on Saturday night.

Phoenix pulled into a tie with the defending champion Los Angles Lakers for the best record in the Western Conference at 7-3 after earning its first road win over the Pacers since 2016.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and matched his career high with 22 rebounds for the Pacers, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Phoenix used a late first-half run to take a 56-53 halftime lead, then opened the second half by scoring the first five points.

While Sabonis tried single-handedly to keep the Pacers close with 16 points in the final six minutes of the third quarter, the Pacers never led in the second half.

Instead, the Suns sealed the victory with Bridges' 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that made it 109-96 with 5:49 left. Phoenix was 16 of 41 on 3s, becoming the ninth team in NBA history to open the season with 10 straight games of 10 or more 3s.

Tip-ins