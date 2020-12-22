Pacers hope coaching change, new style deliver playoff wins

Bjorkgren has some advantages over previous coaches, too.

Oladipo says he's completely recovered from the ruptured right quad that ended his season two years ago and kept him on a minutes restriction last season. All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis said he feels healthy, too, after missing the NBA's summer restart with plantar fascitis in his left foot.

“My goal was to get in shape and, if we made the second round, I would have tried to play," Sabonis said. “I feel great, my body feels good."

Last season's top scorer, T.J. Warren, was diagnosed with plantar fascitis in his right foot last week and it's unclear how much he will play early this season.

Pritchard hopes it won't be long until everyone is healthy enough to start prepping for a deeper playoff run.

“What I have told coach Bjorkgren is let’s be the very best we can at the end of the season," Pritchard said. “You look at Toronto, they were very open to let a guy get into the rotation for a game or two or three or four. We’re hoping we’re a better team from one to 12 rather than one to five at the end of the season."

Warren's role