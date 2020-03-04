SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso trio earn additional All-Missouri Valley Conference honors

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valparaiso trio earn additional All-Missouri Valley Conference honors: Merrillville product Mileek McMillan and sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty were named to the Missouri Valley Conference's Most-Improved Teams. Senior John Kiser was named to the All-Bench Team. For Freeman-Liberty, its the third All-MVC honor announced in a 24-hour stretch, when he also was named first-team all-conference and to the all-defense team.
SOFTBALL
Crusaders one-hit, lose on walk-off: Kelsie Packard did all she could to give the Valparaiso offense a chance to take the lead, but the Crusaders could only muster one hit. Lizze Shubert hit a two-out, two-run home run to give Stetson a 2-0 win. Peyton Moeder had a one-out infield single in the third inning for all of Valparaiso's offense. The Crusaders (7-7) walked three times but were shut down by Chloe Temples, who struck out eight hitters.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bucks bounce back, beat Pacers: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce the Indiana Pacers 119-100 on Wednesday night. The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn't lost back-to-back games all season. Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter. The Pacers were without Victor Oladipo for the second straight game because of a sore right knee. Milwaukee was missing reserve guards George Hill (groin contusion) and Kyle Korver (back soreness).
AUTO RACING
Stewart plans to race on Indy road course: Smoke is hoping to kiss the bricks one more time. NASCAR Hall of Famer driver Tony Stewart announced plans Wednesday to drive in the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee will headline the race held on the 14-turn, 2.44-mile road course. The 48-year-old Indiana native has competed in 18 Brickyard 400s, five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC Series races at the famed track. He is a two-time Brickyard 400 winner (2005, 2007) and a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. He retired from full-time NASCAR racing after the 2016 season. “Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” said Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indy. “The date is already circled on my calendar.” Stewart has eight road-course wins in the Cup Series, trailing only Jeff Gordon, and notched his 49th and final career victory in 2016 at Sonoma Raceway in California.