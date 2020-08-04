Warren's hot hand sends Pacers past Magic for 3rd straight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — T.J. Warren scored 32 points, tying Jermaine O'Neal's franchise record for most in a three-game span, to send the Pacers past the Orlando Magic 120-109 on Tuesday for their third consecutive victory.

Warren has topped the 30-point mark in each game at Walt Disney World, starting with his 53-point outburst in the opener. He has 119 points (39.7 per game) in the restart.

“I’m just really in rhythm,” Warren said. “Really picking my spots and really just staying efficient. It was an all-around team effort and I’m just doing my part, doing what I’m capable of doing.”

Myles Turner added 21 points for the Pacers.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, whose season-best, five-game winning streak ended. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for Orlando, trying to claim its second straight playoff appearance for the first time since a six-year run ended in 2011-12.

The Magic never had a chance Tuesday, though.

“I can’t even tell you how disappointing it is," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. “You have to commit to things in this league, especially this time of year. We had been before the break, the first two games and again, tonight, it’s unacceptable.”