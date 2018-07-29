Eberlein Drive advanced to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament with a 78-67 win over Team Challenge ALS on Sunday in Atlanta. Crown Point resident Matt Mitchell is the co-general manager of Eberlein Drive.
Eberlein Drive advanced to play Team Fredette, which stars former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette, at 8 p.m. Thursday in Baltimore. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Overseas Elite is playing Golden Eagles (Marquette Alumni) in the other semifinal of the TBT, a $2 million winner-take-all competition.
Jerome Randle scored a game-high 29 points to lead seventh-seeded Eberlein Drive to the upset win over the West Region's top seed in the quarterfinals.