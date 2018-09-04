Candice Dupree, a forward for the Indiana Fever, has experienced a lot of success throughout her WNBA career. She won a championship with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and is a six-time all-star. However, this past season the Fever finished with the worst record in league at 6-28.
Despite her team's underwhelming campaign on the court, Dupree continued to make an impact off of it. Dupree received the August WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her work with military service members and expecting mothers in need.
Dupree, whose mother served in the Air Force for over 20 years, sponsors the Sideline Service Members program which honors individuals who have served in the military. During five homes games this year, she gave away free tickets to service members. The deal included a court-side meet-and-greet during pregame shootaround and fan recognition during one of the game’s timeouts.
As a mother of 1-year-old twin daughters, Dupree is also passionate about supporting other new mothers. Throughout the season, she coordinated a free baby shower for expecting mothers in the community and surprised them with the supplies before a home game against the Seattle Storm. She also afforded them free meet-and greets-as well.
The WNBA and State Farm will donate $5,000 to the Indiana State Department of Health and Child Health Moms Helpline on Dupree’s behalf.
Dupree led the Fever in scoring at 14.2 points per game this year and is the fifth member of the franchise to win the award.