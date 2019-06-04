Mfiondu Kabengele bet on himself coming out of high school and that wager could pay off big time later this month.
The Canadian power forward was lightly recruited coming out of high school, so Kabengele chose to spend a year in prep school focusing on his body and his game. The nephew of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele attended Don Bosco Prep Institute in Crown Point, where he averaged 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. His recruitment blew up after a year at Bosco Institute, and Kabengele chose Florida State over a handful of schools, including Wisconsin, Georgetown and Kansas State.
That choice paid off for Kabengele as he helped lead the Seminoles to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and the Sweet 16 this past season. Kabengele was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year in 2018-19 and was a breakout star of the NCAA Tournament, scoring at least 20 points in Florida State’s victories over Vermont and Murray State.
Kabengele declared for the NBA Draft, which is June 20, after a season in which he led Florida State with 13.2 points and ranked second with 5.9 rebounds per game, despite never starting and playing just 21.6 minutes per game. Kabengele continued his impressive performance at the Draft Combine in Chicago in May, earning rave reviews from national draft analysts from ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Kabengele, who is training for the draft in Arizona, spoke with Times correspondent Paul Oren following his time in Chicago.
Q: What has your experience been like with the draft process since declaring in April and attending the Combine in Chicago?
A: I’ve enjoyed the whole process so far. I got to meet legends like Jerry West, Doc Rivers. The scouts and the general managers want to get to know you. I’m just trying to be as honest and transparent as I can be.
Q: Draft analysts like Jonathan Givony from ESPN and Jeremy Woo from Sports Illustrated have had great things to say about your performance in Chicago. How do you think you did in front of the scouts?
A: I think I was smooth. I felt good. I was obviously very nervous, but overall I feel like I played well. Everything about it was very educational. From talking finances to all the medical testing. It’s all part of the process. I was excited to get on the court and show what I can do.
Q: I keep seeing that you’re “one of the best prospects in the Draft that nobody knows.” That said, you were a breakout star of the NCAA Tournament. To average more than 20 points over the first weekend and then hold your own against a really tough Gonzaga team, what did you take away from your performance in the NCAA Tournament?
A: It confirmed what I was all about. I came off the bench all season, but I never paid any attention to that. I just tried to play my best whenever I had the opportunity to be on the court. The NCAA Tournament was a culmination of everything that I’m all about.
Q: There are a lot of mock drafts out there that have you going in the first round. Is this something that you pay attention to at all?
A: I’ve seen my name there, but near the end of my season, I didn’t pay any mind to it. Once I fully committed to the draft (Kabengele has signed with Alex Saratsis of Octagon, the same agent as NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo), I’ve completely stopped looking. Everyone is going to make their own assessment of me, but I’m just committed to this process and everything else will take care of itself.
Q: It’s been a few years, but take me back to Don Bosco. How much did going to Bosco shape you as the player and person you are today?
A: It was big. When I went to Don Bosco, it was the first time in my life that I was all about basketball. In high school you have a lot of other responsibilities, but now I was all about basketball. You’re only there for about 10 months, so I just wanted to get as much as I could in that time to get better as a player. I worked on my game every day and that really prepared me a lot for (Florida State) and ultimately getting to the NBA. I really enjoyed my time there.