 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purdue great Robbie Hummel to wear black and gold once more
alert top story urgent
PRO BASKETBALL | THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Purdue great Robbie Hummel to wear black and gold once more

Robbie Hummel’s consolation for not qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics will be to once again wear black and gold.

The Valparaiso native and Purdue great will suit up for Men of Mackey, the Purdue alumni team competing in The Basketball Tournament later this month.

“I think with the way the Olympic qualifying stuff ended for 3-on-3, it’ll be fun to get out there and get that taste out of your mouth,” he said. “I loved playing at Purdue and it’ll be cool when I (play with) the team and Lewis Jackson playing and some of the guys I’ve seen play a lot, whether that's AJ Hammons or Isaac Haas, or whoever from those teams, it’ll be a really good time.”

Hummel, 32, was USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2019 after bringing home a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup 3-on-3 event. Adjusting back to 5-on-5 should be smooth, Hummel says.

“It’s like riding a bike. I played the other night,” he said. “I think 3-on-3 is a harder sport to play because it’s offense to defense and offense to defense with no stoppage in play whereas 5-on-5 you make a shot and can kind of coast on defense. They’re very different; at the same time basketball is basketball at the age of 32.”

He’ll be 35 when the 2024 Olympic Games open in Paris. There’s still plenty of time to make a decision on whether or not he’ll play, but Hummel said with a laugh, “I wouldn’t say the numbers are in my favor.”

Men of Mackey open the single-elimination tournament with a $1 million winner-take-all prize as the eighth seed in the Columbus, Ohio regional against the Ballinteers, Tennessee’s alumni team. The game is at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23 and will be aired on ESPN. Hummel said the team plans to get there and practice for a four to five days ahead of the game.

“I’ve heard some rumblings of two-a-days though. As one of the older guys on the team, I wonder if I’ll have to use my vet card there,” he said with a laugh.

The veteran Boilermakers and Volunteers have seen each other before, and history suggests the vets will play another close game.

Robbie Hummel proud to see Region native E'Twaun Moore reach NBA Finals

The first meeting in 2009 saw Kelsey Barlow pull in Wayne Chism’s miss to secure a 73-72 win at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands between a pair of top-10 teams. EC Central grad E’Twaun Moore scored a game-high 22 points. Hummel added 20. Barlow and Chism will play in TBT.

In the second meeting in 2017, now-Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hit a game-winning shot with 14.5 seconds left to lift Tennessee to a 78-75 overtime win in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Isaac Haas had 13 points and three rebounds in that one, and will look to avenge that loss with Men of Mackey. Lamonte Turner scored 17 and will play across Haas again.

The third meeting sent Purdue to its first Elite Eight in 18 years, beating Tennessee 99-94 in overtime. Turner scored 15 points in the losing effort. Though not listed on Men of Mackey, now-Celtics guard Carsen Edwards scored 29 points to go with Ryan Cline’s 27. Crown Point’s Sasha Stefanovic played 12 minutes and did not score.

Needless to say, the history will be in the back of some minds.

“It’s pretty interesting Purdue and Tennessee are matched up here. Much like our team you have some older guys … who are my age,” Hummel said. “… We’ve played them a ton and I think the players are really familiar with one another. It’ll be a heck of a draw. I don’t think the committee did us any favors there.”

The Men of Mackey roster includes the Gary-born Hammons (2012-16); Evan Boudreaux (2017-20 at Purdue); Frank Gaines (2009-13 at Fort Wayne); Haas (2014-18); Jacquil Taylor (2014-18 at Purdue); Jon Octeus (2014-15 at Purdue); Barlow (2009-12 at Purdue); Kyle Mangas, who recently worked out for the Pacers (Indiana Wesleyan); Lewis Jackson (2008-12); and Hummel (2007-12). The general manager is Ryan Kay and coach is Ryne Smith.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts