Purdue great Robbie Hummel to wear black and gold once more

In the second meeting in 2017, now-Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams hit a game-winning shot with 14.5 seconds left to lift Tennessee to a 78-75 overtime win in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Isaac Haas had 13 points and three rebounds in that one, and will look to avenge that loss with Men of Mackey. Lamonte Turner scored 17 and will play across Haas again.

The third meeting sent Purdue to its first Elite Eight in 18 years, beating Tennessee 99-94 in overtime. Turner scored 15 points in the losing effort. Though not listed on Men of Mackey, now-Celtics guard Carsen Edwards scored 29 points to go with Ryan Cline’s 27. Crown Point’s Sasha Stefanovic played 12 minutes and did not score.

Needless to say, the history will be in the back of some minds.

“It’s pretty interesting Purdue and Tennessee are matched up here. Much like our team you have some older guys … who are my age,” Hummel said. “… We’ve played them a ton and I think the players are really familiar with one another. It’ll be a heck of a draw. I don’t think the committee did us any favors there.”