You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Region Roundup podcast: Remembering the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Region Roundup podcast: Remembering the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

{{featured_button_text}}
Obit Bryant Photo Gallery

In this March 28, 2016, photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) waves as he walks off the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Times sports reporter James Boyd and sports editor Mike Clark look back on the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Plus, updates on Griffith football and girls and boys basketball.

Region Roundup is The Times' weekly prep sports podcast.

2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+26
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead
Sports

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead

  • Updated

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

+26
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead
Sports

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in copter crash, 7 others dead

  • Updated

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in dense morning fog in Southern California, his sudden death at age 41 touching off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts