Robbie Hummel, Men of Mackey fall in TBT to regional's top seed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Robbie Hummel performed as if he was still with Purdue in Men of Mackey's second-round game in The Basketball Tournament on Sunday.

The Valparaiso grad scored 17 points to go with five rebounds and two assists in Men of Mackey's 80-69 loss to Carmen's Crew, the top seed and host of the Columbus Regional.

Kelsey Barlow was Men of Mackey's leader with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Isaac Haas was also in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds.

William Buford scored a game-high 19 points to lead an otherwise balanced scoring attack for Carmen's Crew, an Ohio State alumni team that won TBT in 2019. David Lighty Jr. was key with six rebounds, six assists and four rebounds. Jon Diebler hit a big 3 as part of his nine points to go with four assists. Carmen's Crew separated itself with a 34-9 advantage in bench points, which included two points from famed point guard Aaron Craft.

TBT's champion, which earns a $1 million winner-take-all prize, will be crowned in the finals in Dayton, Ohio. The finals take place July 31 to Aug 3. Homer Drew is the general manager for Team Heartfire, which won its first-round game against The Overlooked, Murray State's alumni team, 78-65. Team Heartfire will play Boeheim's Army Monday at 5 p.m. Region time in Peoria, Illinois.

