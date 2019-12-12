{{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso native Robbie Hummel joins a list that includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, the 1992 and 2008 U.S. Men's World Cup teams and many other great players.

Hummel was dominant for Team USA en route to a gold medal and taking MVP honors at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup, which led to the Valparaiso native being named 2019 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Hummel, 30, scored a team-high 46 points in seven games — all wins — in the sixth installment of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup. Hummel's 6.6 point-per-game average was third in the World Cup, held in June in Amsterdam.

It was the first time the U.S. men won the event, beating Latvia 18-14. In 2016, the U.S. Men's team took silver, losing to Serbia 21-16.

"It's incredibly humbling," Hummel said in a news release. "I think when you look at the names that are on that list, it's like, 'Man, I'm not sure that I really belong almost.' You are looking at guys like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and the Dream Team. It's pretty cool. I'm very honored to have won this award. It is a product of a lot of hard work that our 3x3 team put in and the success that we had. I'm very thankful I got to play with a group of guys that just wanted to win."

Hummel, who is an analyst for ESPN and the Big Ten Network, is ranked 17th in the world 3x3 men's rankings and is third in the U.S.

Hummel, Damon Huffman, Canyon Burry and Kareem Maddox competed in the premiere 3-on-3 event. Contrary to the standard game, 3-on-3 basketball is played with one basket and half the court. It includes a 12-second shot clock. A successful make inside the arc is worth one point and behind the arc is worth two points. A defensive stop and rebound must be taken back to the 3-point line before the rebounding team can score.

"Robbie helped USA Basketball accomplish an important milestone in winning our first FIBA 3x3 World Cup men's gold medal, and it was an impressive honor for him to be selected as the MVP at such a competitive event," said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball chief executive officer. "We are proud to recognize Robbie's incredible performances, and we are grateful for his commitment."

Hummel starred in other 3-on-3 events. He was named MVP of the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Nationals held in Las Vegas in May, leading Ariel Slow & Steady to a 7-1 record and scoring 16 of his team's 21 points in the championship game. He played 52 games for Princeton, which finished second on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour in 2019.

Previously, Hummel was a two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American and three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection during his college career at Purdue. He missed the conclusion of the 2009-10 season after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to the 2010-11 season he tore the same ACL and missed the entire season.

He went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2013-15, playing in 98 games and averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He also played professionally overseas in 2012 and from 2015-17.

