Robbie Hummel proud to see Region native E'Twaun Moore reach NBA Finals

“E’Twaun wins the game, and they go on to win state, and guess how many times he ever brought the game up to me? … He’s literally never talked about it. … That is so him. He just goes about his business, he doesn’t brag about anything, he’s just a confident professional. I think that just sums up E’Twaun perfectly. He’s a guy you want on your team.”

Moore played in 27 games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.4 minutes per game during the regular season with the Suns. For his career, the 32-year-old is a 38.8% 3-point shooter. On May 16 in the regular-season finale against Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs, Moore drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to win 123-121.

Hummel played two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 3.9 points per game in his 98-game career. He saw first-hand what it took to play at a high level, teaming up with NBA All-Star Kevin Love. So Hummel appreciates the everyday grind Moore has taken to reach the NBA Finals in his 10th season.

“It’s a lot like anything, whether you’re a doctor or a lawyer or whatever. When you get to the highest level, you’re dealing with people who are incredibly gifted and talented,” he said. “It’s just the way it is in any profession.