Robbie Hummel proud to see Region native E'Twaun Moore reach NBA Finals
alert top story urgent
PRO BASKETBALL

Robbie Hummel knew early on that his former roommate, teammate and rival would accomplish great things.

E’Twaun Moore has done just that, reaching the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, who will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.

“I knew he’d be successful in whatever he wanted to do, whether that was playing AAU with him, rooming with him at Purdue or seeing him as a pro, I knew he was a guy of high character, he’s intelligent … and I knew whatever he wanted to do, he’d have some success,” Hummel said.

Before attending Purdue together, the duo were AAU teammates. Moore (EC Central) and Hummel (Valparaiso) were each top-100 recruits nationally and played in the prestigious Boo Williams tournament, where they were first roommates. A “premature” conversation as 16-year-olds led to two Sweet Sixteens at Purdue together.

“He was a top-40 player and I was just cracking into the top-100 guys in the country,” Hummel said. “We started talking about how cool it would be for us to play together in college. He was one of those guys that could really score the ball and I was more of a facilitator at that point, especially on our AAU teams. It kind of blossomed from there and we were able to do something pretty cool where it’s like, 'All right, we’re going to end up at Purdue together.' I think it worked out perfect for both of us.”

Prior to becoming the sharpshooting guard Boilermaker fans and NBA executives have come to know, Moore was a talented post player. Hummel says Moore was probably the best in the state when they played against one another in middle school. But only growing to 6-foot-4, Moore had to redefine his game, and Hummel knows first-hand how hard Moore worked at it.

“I think you see a lot of guys and a lot of kids early they’re really, really good. Sometimes when they don’t grow, they just kind of fizzle out,” Hummel said. “E’Twaun worked on his game, became a guard and became one of the best guards in the country.”

As a freshman, Moore’s legend developed in a regional semifinal against LaPorte in 2004. Hummel went to the regional because Valparaiso played Concord, a 66-54 win, and watching Moore and EC Central battle against the Slicers was a defining moment.

“East Chicago lost the game (68-66) but E’Twaun had 26,” Hummel said. “If LaPorte can’t guard him and they’re really good, we could see why we were having a hard time with this dude (in middle school) because he could really, really score on these guys.”

In his senior year, Moore led EC Central to a Class 4A state championship in 2007. Along the way was a 54-42 win over Hummel and Valparaiso in a regional final.

“I think this sums up E’Twaun about as well as any story could,” Hummel said. “He knocked our team out in the regional finals our senior year. We were all going to Purdue together and I played AAU with him, so I knew him really well.

“E’Twaun wins the game, and they go on to win state, and guess how many times he ever brought the game up to me? … He’s literally never talked about it. … That is so him. He just goes about his business, he doesn’t brag about anything, he’s just a confident professional. I think that just sums up E’Twaun perfectly. He’s a guy you want on your team.”

Moore played in 27 games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.4 minutes per game during the regular season with the Suns. For his career, the 32-year-old is a 38.8% 3-point shooter. On May 16 in the regular-season finale against Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs, Moore drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to win 123-121.

Hummel played two seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 3.9 points per game in his 98-game career. He saw first-hand what it took to play at a high level, teaming up with NBA All-Star Kevin Love. So Hummel appreciates the everyday grind Moore has taken to reach the NBA Finals in his 10th season.

“It’s a lot like anything, whether you’re a doctor or a lawyer or whatever. When you get to the highest level, you’re dealing with people who are incredibly gifted and talented,” he said. “It’s just the way it is in any profession.

“I think, especially when I was able to see guys, my example would be Kevin Love. … Watching him night in and night out, whether it was back-to-back or whatever, he would go out there and put up crazy numbers. I was just always amazed at how, even if you play 15 minutes the next day you feel that, and he was doing it in 40 (minutes).”

Standing four wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, Moore has at least one fan from the Region in his former AAU and college roommate.

“It’s been really fun to have a rooting interest in the playoffs. To root for the Suns and basically only because E’Twaun is on the team,” Hummel said. “It’s been really fun to watch him grow as a person and watch him grow his individual abilities, and I’m just really proud of him. I’m proud of the fact that he’s from Northwest Indiana and has worked so hard.”

