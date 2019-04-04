Eugene German, a 21st Century graduate, has declared for the NBA draft a second time while still maintaining his eligibility to return to Northern Illinois for his senior season.
"I just decided I'm going to go with an agent this year so I decided to keep my name in the draft," said German, who announced his decision Wednesday. "I'm going to continue to get better and get feedback from NBA coaches and keep my name out there and help keep my stock up."
German declared for the draft last summer and then returned to Northern Illinois for a standout junior season. He averaged 20.4 points per game, good for second in the Mid-American Conference, and shot 41.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc, good for 34th in the country.
He also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
German led the Huskies to the MAC tournament semifinals for the first time in 16 years, which led to a spot on the all-MAC tournament team.
"I feel like I can do it all," German said when asked what he felt made him NBA ready. "I can defend. I can shoot off the dribble. I can catch and shoot. I can go to the basket and facilitate. I think I have pretty good leadership skills."
While German's height is listed as 6-feet, he doesn't think his relative lack of height is a detriment.
"I look at guys like (Charlotte Hornets guard) Kemba Walker who's game is similar to mine," German said of the 6-1 Walker. "We are the same highest, the same body frame. I figure if he can do it, so can I. We're both scoring point guards. Just give me an opportunity and let's see if the height matters."
When given an opportunity, German has made the most of it, according to his dad.
'He's a hard worker and whatever he puts his mind to, he gets it done," David German said. "Whenever it comes to the big stage and people doubt him, he usually comes through."
German led Indiana in scoring as both a junior and senior and lifted 21st Century to its first regional title when he was a senior.
The NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for May 14-19 in Chicago, and the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 20.
If German returns to school, he could become Northern Illinois' career scoring leader. He needs 428 points to break Merrillville graduate T.J. Lux's school record of 1,996 points. German scored 631 points in 2018-19.