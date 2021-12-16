Unknowns remain as Bulls try to come back from COVID issues

Donovan said All-Star Zach LaVine probably won't return until after Christmas. The same goes for Ayo Dosunmu, Johnson and Troy Brown Jr. Those four were the most recent to enter the protocols.

It's not clear, either, when leading scorer DeMar DeRozan will be back. The four-time All-Star has not played since Dec. 4.

Injured players like Alex Caruso (hamstring) have been allowed to get treatment. But otherwise, there hasn't been much happening lately at the team's facility.

"We really haven't been able to do anything at all,'' Donovan said. "It's been kind of maybe two categories of guys: The guys that are recovering or been able to come out of protocols, which is Javonte and Coby. The league has allowed those guys to kind of start to ramp up activity. So they've been doing that.

"Then the other piece is anyone that's dealing with any ailments, for example a guy like Alex Caruso who has been dealing with a hamstring, he can come in and get treatment, he can come in and get physical therapy," he said.