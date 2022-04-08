Shaquille O'Neal takes Purdue Northwest stage for celebration concert

HAMMOND — With all those Purdue University Northwest students bobbing up and down to deejay music, you’d think they were awaiting an NBA Hall-of-Famer.

They were.

PNW students and guests braved rain, snow, and 33-degree temperature to see DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O’Neal. The retired 7-foot-1 center, now an NBA color commentator, came to Purdue Northwest Friday for the school’s Roaring Loud outdoor concert in the university parking lot.

“He was the best center of all-time,” said Mo Attallah, a PNW sophomore wearing an O’Neal LSU jersey from his college playing days.

Other students wore O’Neal jersey from his Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic playing days. O’Neal dabbled in deejaying during his professional career and made some rap albums in the 1990s. Now that he’s in street clothes, O’Neal is devoting more time to music.

Lauren Samano, a PNW senior from Chicago, noted, “We came to enjoy the concert and see Shaq. He’s a very giving person, and I always respected that.”

O’Neal, 50, was not available for interviews, but he once said he liked to “invest in things that change people’s lives.”

Rather than just making money, O’Neal wanted it known that “Shaq had the best party ever.”

“The opportunity to see Shaq is greater than the cold weather,” said John Bieszczak, a freshman from Crown Point.

His guest, Anastasia Perrin, also from Crown Point, likes the cold. “I just got out of the Army,” she said, “so I want to have some fun.”

Students, faculty, and staff were admitted free, with one guest.

Colin Fewer, PNW associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, said, “After two years of COVID, we wanted to do something for students. Plus, Shaq is a good role model, he likes to have fun, and he’s a backer of higher education.”

The concert was also part of Purdue Northwest’s ongoing 5•75 celebration. The school is celebrating five years of its new name and 75 years of the two legacy campuses, Purdue Calumet in Hammond and Purdue North Central in Westville.

Fernando Gutierrez, a senior from Highland, said, “I came to see the big man. This might be my only chance of seeing him.”

Kris Falzone, PNW associate vice chancellor for marketing and communications, said planning for the concert began last spring.

“We wanted to have a welcome-back party,” she said.

Falzone noted that university concert planners asked students about possible performers.

“Adults did not know this about [O’Neal], but the students all knew him,” she said.

O’Neal’s “warm-up” deejays came from 27 Entertainment, a Valparaiso business owned by Wade Breitzke, a PNW alumnus. Falzone said Purdue Northwest has worked with Breitzke on past projects.

Among those attending the concert were members of the Pride women’s soccer team. Peyton Kellinger, a junior kicker from Minooka, Ill., said, “We came as a team. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

Solomon Alnimri, a freshman from Highland, said, “He was an awesome basketball player. I watch his videos on YouTube all the time."

For Ariana Roganowicz, a freshman from Stillman Valley, Ill., the concert helped her destress after the pandemic, now that masks are optional on campus.

Army Sgt. Latasha Blunt came from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, dressed in a Shaq warmup outfit she made containing many of O’Neal’s nicknames.

“He’s a big snuggly teddy bear,” Blunt said. “Everything about him is fun. He treats everyone with kindness. He never says anything bad about anyone, and that’s the way people should be.”

