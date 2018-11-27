Portage's Fegely Middle School has asked for boys basketball coach Mike Kobe to resign for running up scores on opposing teams, the coach said Tuesday.
Fegely Athletic Director Joe Bachan declined immediate comment when contacted by The Times Tuesday.
Calls placed to other school administrators weren't immediately returned.
Kobe said Fegely officials had met with him about keeping scores down after his team posted huge margins throughout this season and last.
He said for weeks the attitudes of teachers and administrators in the school had turned against their team, some of them telling players directly that their wins were "unsportsmanlike."
The friction peaked Nov. 20 in a game against St. Paul Catholic School in which Kobe put his bench players in the game after Fegely jumped out to a 21-0 lead.
Kobe said Athletic Director Bachan entered the team's locker room at halftime and that an argument ensued, after which Kobe left the gym.
Kobe sent an email to Assistant Principal Jennifer Combs shortly after in an attempt to discuss the conflict. According to Kobe, he received no communication from Fegely until Combs emailed him Monday morning requesting his resignation.
Combs did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Tuesday morning.
Kobe described his team as one with historic talent and that there was little he could do to keep scores reasonable.
He said some of his athletes have played together since the third grade and have developed a chemistry as a team.
Kobe said he refuses to quit on his team and plans to coach at practice tonight.
"I'm not the kind of coach to run up the score for any purpose. We just play basketball," Kobe said. "It's been a strange thing. If it wasn't for the kids, I would just walk away."
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.