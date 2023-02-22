VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's Athletics-Recreation Center was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a hazardous chemical spill, a representative for the university said.

The spill was caused by an accident during routine pool maintenance, Director of University Communication Michael Fenton said. One worker performing the pool maintenance received medical attention after complaining of feeling sick. A second worker who was called in to help the first worker also felt ill, but has since recovered.

In an initial statement posted on Valparaiso University's Facebook, the incident posed "no hazard to the public."

The incident will not impact Wendesday night's basketball game versus Bradley University men's basketball team, Fenton said.

Valparaiso University police received notice of the incident around 9:42 a.m. The evacuation alert was distributed to campus at 10:22 a.m. and was suspended at 12:10 p.m., Fenton said.

Fenton said police are still reviewing details of the investigation.

"We are extremely proud of the speed and efficiency with which VUPD, Facilities Management, Valparaiso Fire Department and Porter County Hazmat, responded to the situation," Fenton said. "Thanks to that rapid response, the incident was mitigated and resolved with minimal risk."

