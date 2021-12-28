Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel's turns basketball passion into broadcasting career

One year, he suffered a labrum injury that required surgery. He returned to the States while rehabbing and made 10 studio appearances with the Big Ten Network, which allowed him to get fresh broadcasting tape. He was working a game that would lead to a connection with his agent.

“It was kind of fate. That’s how I got my broadcasting agent,” Hummel said. “He was a Michigan grad and he happened to be watching the game we were covering for the halftime show, and I think it was a Michigan game, and I got in touch with him through that and it kind of took off.”

He has fond memories of growing up in Valparaiso and being connected to basketball from a young age, which he attributes to his passion for the sport and wanting to continue to call games.

“I really love college basketball,” he said. “When I was a kid, I loved making a million brackets and filling that out during the NCAA Tournament and following it. I was a ball boy for Valpo, and I love Valpo, so I’ve always loved the sport and it feels like the perfect job for me.”