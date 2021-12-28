 Skip to main content
Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel's turns basketball passion into broadcasting career
topical alert top story urgent

Valpo, Purdue grad Robbie Hummel's turns basketball passion into broadcasting career

Robbie Hummel is still involved in basketball in a large way, using what he’s learned through years of playing to allow fans to better understand the game.

The Valparaiso graduate who went on to star at Purdue continues to broadcast games on ESPN’s family of networks and Big Ten Network. As he battled through injuries in college and professionally, he eventually gave his agents a task: Give him the best deal possible between basketball and broadcasting and he’ll pick.

“I didn’t love my 5-on-5 options,” Hummel told The Times in July. “I had a workout for the Bucks and I hurt my back the day before shooting, so I was like, ‘This is a sign. I’m doing TV.’ My agent for broadcasting is doing a great job, getting me with ESPN and getting me on BTN.”

Hummel, 32, got his start in broadcasting nearly a decade ago through Sportscaster U, a weekend-long crash course into broadcast journalism put on by the NBA. Hummel participated alongside Amar’e Stoudemire, Randy Foye, Danny Granger, Kelenna Azubuike and more.

“It was a good introduction to it, and I thought I could be good at it with some practice. It also gave me some tape to send to people when the time came,” Hummel said.

A second-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012, Hummel played 98 games across two seasons in the NBA and spent additional time playing professionally overseas.

One year, he suffered a labrum injury that required surgery. He returned to the States while rehabbing and made 10 studio appearances with the Big Ten Network, which allowed him to get fresh broadcasting tape. He was working a game that would lead to a connection with his agent.

“It was kind of fate. That’s how I got my broadcasting agent,” Hummel said. “He was a Michigan grad and he happened to be watching the game we were covering for the halftime show, and I think it was a Michigan game, and I got in touch with him through that and it kind of took off.”

He has fond memories of growing up in Valparaiso and being connected to basketball from a young age, which he attributes to his passion for the sport and wanting to continue to call games.

“I really love college basketball,” he said. “When I was a kid, I loved making a million brackets and filling that out during the NCAA Tournament and following it. I was a ball boy for Valpo, and I love Valpo, so I’ve always loved the sport and it feels like the perfect job for me.”

His playing career didn't totally fizzle out when he started broadcasting. In 2019, Hummel was named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year after leading his country's team to FIBA 3x3 gold that year. This past summer he suited up for Men of Mackey, a Purdue alumni team, in The Basketball Tournament's winner-take-all, bracket-style event featuring a $1 million prize.

His new path has opened up a new crew of teammates, many who are off camera and others who are familiar names for general sports fans of professional and college sports.

“I’m so lucky. I get to work with so many good people,” Hummel said. “I think Jason Benetti (White Sox play-by-play) is so talented. Brandon Gaudin is really good, he does the video game Madden. ... Jon Sciambi (Cubs play-by-play), I’m fortunate enough to do games with both sets of Chicago baseball announcers. That’s pretty cool. The list goes on. I’m really fortunate that I get to work with a lot of people every night. I could list a million names.”

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Dec. 28, 2021

