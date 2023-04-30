There hasn’t been a repeat individual state champion in IHSAA boys golf in 18 years.

Valparaiso junior Aidan Gutierrez can change that.

“Once state rolls around of course that will be in the back of my mind,” Gutierrez said after practice Tuesday. “But it’s just another tournament. I’m just trying to get my game in a position where I can hit the shots I need when I need them. If I’m playing my normal-to-good golf I always think I’ll have a chance to win in any situation.”

The bad news for Gutierrez is that winning tournaments as competitive as the IHSAA state finals is not easy. Jeremy Wilkinson was the last Hoosier high schooler to win back-to-back titles in 1994-95 joining Ron Frantz (1960-61) and Joe Campbell (1952-53) as the only players to string together consecutive championships.

The bad news for the rest of the state is Gutierrez has only gotten better since last spring.

“I’m always looking for growth,” Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger said. “Last year Aidan would get a couple under par and maybe lose it a little bit and be a couple of strokes over par in an 18-hole event. This year he’s either been under or at par. He’s not letting go. There’s definitely a drop in the scoring average and that’s neat to see.”

Gutierrez, a recent Baylor commit after falling in love with the campus and staff on a visit, prepares for golf like a full-time job. Maybe more.

A typical day starts at 5:30 a.m. with a workout and perhaps some putting before school. He’s got golf-specific balance and strength training plans developed by a personal trainer with input from Baylor’s strength and conditioning coach.

Once class is over Gutierrez usually spends an hour working on full shot technique. Then he hits wedges for an hour to dial in distance and trajectory control. He’ll spend 30 minutes or so speed training, which has become increasingly important with players chasing distance at the highest levels, before another hour of putting to wrap up the night.

Burnout is an ever-present risk. Gutierrez hasn’t fallen victim.

“I honestly haven’t experienced that in any form,” he said. “It’s just kind of easy for me. I suppose that you could say it’s because I have really big goals and aspirations for where the game can take me that I want to do all of this. It’s not a chore. It’s what I have to do to get where I want to be one year from now, two years from now, three years from now.

“Does it get tiring? Yes. Sometimes. But that’s like a one-day type of thing every two months. Other than that I’m on a straight path.”

Gutierrez claims to have added about 15 yards to an already overpowering game since the end of last season and has less streakiness on the putting green. That combination will keep him at the tops of leaderboards.

So, too, will his shot making.

“He’s a joy to watch play,” Lichtenberger said.

There’s a certain level of creativity that comes with elite golfers that Lichtenberger said he can only encourage. He saw it in former standouts like Bobby Jacobs and Kyle Meihofer and sees it now in Gutierrez.

Lichtenberger recalled just the other weekend watching Gutierrez save a comical up-and-down from an awful greenside lie and then save par after losing a tee shot in the water the following hole. His ability to get out of trouble is uncoachable and a reflection of his talent, Lichtenberger said.

“There’s a few kids who can do that stuff,” he said. “You just watch them and go, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ And they say ‘Well, I’m thinking of doing this.’ Anyone else you say ‘No, go hit the ball here and play it this way.’ But these kids are at a different level. It’s a totally different level.”

Gutierrez remains a standout among a new-look Viking group that also includes junior Liam Utesch as a returner from last year’s team that finished seventh in the state and about four newcomers for the final three spots in the lineup.

Valparaiso is No. 12 in the most-recent Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association rankings.

“This group we have is new but I feel like we’re knitting together really well and the culture is good,” Gutierrez said. “I want us to be able to make a run, and I think we’re trending in the right direction.”

Gutierrez certainly is.

He’s chasing wins.

“I’m very process-oriented,” he said. “All you can do is be prepared. The way I see it if I keep doing the things I’m doing and stay disciplined that once it comes time for state or any other big tournament I’ll just go play my golf and if it’s my day it’s my day.”

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts LaPorte in DAC baseball action