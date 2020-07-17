Bea Gorton, Indiana's 1st women's hoops coach, dies at 73

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bea Gorton, the first women's basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73.

The Hultgren Funeral Home said Gorton died at her home in Carol Stream, Illinois, on Tuesday.

Gorton spent four seasons in charge of the Hoosiers, from 1972-76, and went 79-28. She still holds the school record for top winning percentage (.738) as well as the distinction of having coached the only All-American in program history, Debbie Oing.

During Gorton's tenure, the Hoosiers reached the AIAW Final Four in 1973 and the tournament's Elite Eight in 1972 and 1974. From 1975-1980, Gorton served as an adviser to the AIAW, which oversaw national championships in women's sports until the NCAA took over in 1982. She also was a member of the Kodak Coaches All-American selection committee in 1975-76.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Bea Gorton, who was a leader and pioneer in women’s basketball at Indiana and nationally," current Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. "Her dedication to our program in its early stages as a varsity program will never be forgotten. Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones at this time.”