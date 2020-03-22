Bears agree with cornerback Artie Burns; Colts release 2, sign Philip Rivers

All Philip Rivers really wanted was a chance to play one more NFL season.

So when the Indianapolis Colts gave him a shot, the eight-time Pro Bowler took it.

Rivers officially ended his 16-year tenure with the Chargers on Saturday by signing the $25 million deal he agreed to earlier this week.

“I still love to play, I know I can play at a high level," the 38-year-old quarterback said on a conference call, acknowledging he was ready to walk away from football if he received no offers.

“It was one of those things where we said if there's nothing out there, then that's our answer. But if there's an opportunity with a team ... it ended up being with this organization and that made it that much more exciting," he said.

Rivers feels he has plenty to offer even after one of his worst seasons.

He threw 23 touchdown passes, his lowest total since 2007, and 20 interceptions, matching the second-highest total of his career. While some blamed the troubles on a poor offensive line or Rivers trying to do too much to rally the Chargers late in games, others contended his skills were rapidly deteriorating.