Bears' Allen Robinson: Motivation's same despite no multiyear deal

"That's something that's definitely still in play," Robinson said. "Like I said this offseason, those things like that are still in play. Obviously, it would take big years and stuff like that. But again, those things like that are still on the horizon. At the end of the day, I'm not really focused on tomorrow, the next day, the next year or anything like that. It's about how can I get better each and every day. What I can bring to this team each and every day. And how can I help us get better as an offense and help us win games."

The Bears certainly have room to improve after going 8-8 in the regular season for the second straight year. Though they made the playoffs for the second time since 2018, they did it as the seventh seed in an expanded field and bowed out with a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.

Robinson was the most consistent playmaker on an offense that ranked in the middle of the pack. The Bears made some big changes, most notably signing veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and trading up to draft former Ohio State star Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.